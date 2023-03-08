Central Community College earned the Region IX title with a 72-60 win over Southeast Community College Saturday.

The win moves the Raiders into the District 9 Championship where they will face Dakota County Technical College at home on March 11 at 2 p.m.

“Just really happy for the guys, we talked all week about how we deserve to win, but deserve to win doesn’t really mean anything this late in the year. You still have to go out and take what you deserve,” CCC coach John Ritzdorf said. “Just happy that the guys get to keep playing, there’s a lot of teams that their seasons over and we’re fortunate to keep playing and really happy they get to play a home game with a chance to go to the national tournament.”

The Raiders played well in the win leaning on a strong second half to secure the title. CCC and SCC were neck and neck at the end of the first half with the Raiders holding a 32-30 lead heading into the second half.

“I really liked how we played defense, throughout the who game we had a good effort on the defensive end of the floor and I liked when Blake (Daberkow) was in foul trouble so we had to piece a lineup together and yet we still had a lead at halftime,” Ritzdorf said. “Offensively we just weren’t in great flow but we still had a lead at halftime so just the fact we weren’t playing great but we were still able to have a lead was positive for us.”

In the second half, CCC broke free and outscored SCC 40-30 to claim the 12-point 72-60 victory over the Storm. The game was close until about the seven-minute mark with the Raiders leading 58-53 before the Raiders finished on a 14-7 run.

“They really only scored two buckets the rest of the way before they slapped in a three at the end so we played really good defense down the stretch and made them shoot contested shots,” Ritzdorf said. “We made some really timely shots. Trey (Deveaux) got going in the second half, he played really well.”

Deveaux led the Raiders with 25 points in the win on 9 for 15 (60%) shooting from the field including 4 for 7 (57%) from deep.

“He sees the other team’s best defender and double teams, that was no different on Saturday and he was still able to be efficient and score it well for us,” Ritzdorf said. “He got going from the three-point line which has been hit or miss this year and that really helps his game when teams have to guard him out there. That’s what big-time players do, they step up when your team really needs it, late in the season, late in games and he did a great job with that on Saturday. “

Next on the score sheet for the Raiders was Jayden Byabato with 12 points as PJ Davis and Preston Thomas each added 10 in the win.

Saturday marked the third time the two teams have played each other this year with SCC besting the Raiders at home on Jan. 21 69-59 in the two teams’ first match-up.

The Raiders would bounce back against the Strom beating them in consecutive games on Feb. 25 81-72 at home and Saturday’s 72-60 road win. The loss ends the Storm’s season at 23-7.

“Those are always our biggest games, we know each other really well,” Ritzdorf said. “There’s always a little bit more to that game, it’s really intense and it feels really good to beat those guys.”

The Raiders are currently on a five-game win streak heading into their game against DCTC.

“Confidence can never be undervalued, our guys are playing very confident right now and for good reason, because they’re playing good basketball right now,” Ritzdorf said. “Playing well at this time of the year is the goal because obviously, you need to play well. It also gives you a bunch of confidence going into a big game knowing we have been playing well lately.”