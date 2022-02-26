Central men hold off pesky Southeast for Regional title

Jayden Byabato slammed home the final points and put an emphatic exclamation point on a 73-66 Central Community College-Columbus men's Region IX championship win Saturday afternoon over Southeast.

Baybato's 20 points led the Raiders, Kevin Cook had 17 and Central led nearly from start to finish. Even so, Southeast wouldn't go away and climbed to within three points with 24.8 seconds remaining. Free throws by Byabato then his transition dunk finally sent the Storm home for the season.

Central led by 10 in the first five minutes, by 12 with under 10 to go in the first half, by 10 at halftime and by 14 early in the second half but could never deal the death blow. Fifteen missed three-pointers (5 for 20) in the first half, many on wide-open looks, and eight second-half turnovers, especially late against the Southeast press, allowed the Storm to hang around.

An 8-1 run with less than three minutes to go began to trim the Central lead into single digits. A Southeast bucket then a steal on the press moments later and another layup quickly cut the difference to 69-66 with under 30 seconds to go.

Byabato got past the defense at center court and drew a foul. He sank both free throws then took a pass from Gavin Lipovsky during a three-on-one break to the other end following a long rebound. His two-handed slam with nine seconds left earned Central it's second Region IX title in three years.

The Raiders now wait for semifinals today and the final in a few days from Region XIII to learn who they'll play in the district championship. The winner advances to the national tournament in Illinois.

"We just knew out the gate it was going to be a battle," Byabato said. "Every time you see Southeast and CCC, you know it's going to be a good one. We knew what we had to do coming into this game."

Check back later and in Tuesday's edition for more.

