Central Community College men's basketball is back in another district championship game following its Region 9 title.

The Raiders defeated Southeast Community College 72-60 in last week's Region 9 final to punch their ticket to Saturday's district playoff.

"We're fortunate to still be playing," CCC head coach John Ritzdorf said. "A lot of team's seasons are over and try to stress that every day that it's a long season, but at the same time this is what you play for is to play in big games and have a chance to get to our goal, which is the national tournament. We're really excited."

For the Raiders, it's no surprise to them that they're back in another district title game. They expected to get back here after reaching the same stage last year.

"I felt like this was a team that had a really good chance to make it this far and make it to the national tournament," Ritzdorf said. "There's ups and downs and we definitely went through a couple of slumps and we were able to fight through it. Just really proud of the guys for fighting through it and continue to stay the course and get better."

Central is playing its best basketball of the season at the most important time of the year. It enters Saturday's game with a 21-9 record and a five-game winning streak. The Raiders' average margin of victory on the win streak is 13.8 points per game.

"I think it's really big because it boosts our confidence. We're obviously playing really unselfish," Raiders sophomore Trey Deveaux said. "We have a lot of weapons on this team. Just got to go into Saturday using them."

Deveaux and Derek Merwick lead the charge for the Raiders. Deveaux averaged a team-high 18.8 points per game on 47% shooting. The sophomore scored 25 points in the region final against Southeast Community College.

Merwick posted a line of 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The Raiders point guard was named the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Men's Division II Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 20-26.

In total, the Raiders feature seven players averaging at least six points a game.

"I feel like we have a lot of camaraderie. Everyone wants to be with each other on and off the floor," Merwick said. "No one doesn't like each other. I just feel together as a group we have really good chemistry and we all love each other as brothers."

Standing in the Raiders' way of a trip to the national championship is Dakota County Technical College. They're no strangers as they met for last year's district title. In fact, they've met in five of the last seven district championships with the Blue Knights winning all the previous meetings.

DCTC went 15-11 this season and won two hard-fought games in the Region 13 tournament. It defeated Dakota College at Bottineau 76-68 in the semifinals and United Tribes Technical College 76-73 in overtime.

Last year, the Blue Knights defeated the Raiders 71-67. Merwick scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting with nine rebounds in the defeat. Jayden Byabato scored seven points as he was the only other Raider who played in last year's game.

"We got a whole new team this year, but one of the things that I feel like we have to do is keep our heads," Merwick said. "If we can just play how we're playing, there's not really anyone who can stay in front of us and play defense straight up."

DCTC sports an entirely new starting lineup this season. It features eight players averaging at least 7.1 points per game.

Sophomore Josh Ward leads the Blue Knights with 13.3 points per game. Fellow sophomores Keenan Jones and Dontray Johnson posted 12.6 and 10.1 points per game this season, respectively.

"They're a good program, they're a good team. They don't necessarily have a go-to scorer or star player we have to prepare for, but that being said, they're also a very balanced team," Ritzdorf said. "They're always very good defensively and they play really, really hard. Like us, they always seem to play really good towards the end of the year."

After traveling to DCTC for last year's district playoff, the Raiders return the favor and will host Saturday's game at 2 p.m. at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Ritzdorf explained what it would mean for the Raiders if they were to qualify for the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship.

"I think it would mean a lot. Jayden (Byabato) is a third-year guy and his first year here, we didn't have a great year. Last year, we were this close to making it," he said. "I think for someone like him and our other sophomores who've been through some ups and downs, it would be really rewarding for them to see that if you stick it out, good things could happen for you. Whether it happens or not, I'm really proud of this team for sticking it out and not bailing or mailing it in when it was tough earlier in the year."