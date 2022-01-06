More Central games postponed

Central Community College-Columbus men's and women's basketball were set to return to action this week in a schedule that included five games between the two squads.

After precautionary steps have been taken due to COVID, only four of those remain.

The women travel out west on Friday to play North Platte then head to McCook on Saturday. Both of those games are, thus far, still on the slate. The Raiders were also supposed to travel to Iowa Falls on Monday and face Ellsworth for the first game back but that contest was canceled.

The men had the same weekend set as the women, but both games at North Platte and McCook have been postponed. The Raiders won't return to the court to resume the season until Wednesday at the Hastings JV at 4 p.m.

The men are 8-5 after suffering a four-game skid to end the first half. They previously had a home game against North Platte also postponed on Dec. 8. The women are 6-6 following a 1-5 finish to their first 12 games. They too saw first-half schedule adjustments when games Dec. 3 and 4 at Southeast were canceled.

