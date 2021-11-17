Raider men can't overcome slow starts

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball was slow out of the gates in both halves on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs and suffered a 78-70 loss to Iowa Western in a matchup of top-20 NJCAA Division II teams.

Central fell behind 13-2 in the first half then allowed eight of the first 10 points after halftime and were trailing throughout.

The Raiders pulled to within five points twice in the first half but went into the break down 44-31. That became 54-33 early in the second half. Again, Central cut it to five in the final minutes but had expended tremendous energy to get back to that point and came no closer.

Tredyn Proskoski came off the bench and led Central in scoring for the second time this year. The Riverside product scored 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting and knocked down four threes. Roland McCoy led Iowa Western with 28 points and hit seven threes.

“We battled back to make it a game, but it took us too long to settle in and compete,” Central head coach John Ritzdorf said. “You can't let a good team like Iowa Western go on runs like that to start each half. Tredyn kept us in it and Emarr did a fantastic job blocking shots and protecting the rim but it was too little too late for us tonight.

Central shot 45% and won the rebounding battle 31-27 but had untimely stretches of cold shooting. Emarr Vinson came of the bench and scored six points to go with a block.

The loss means the first of the year for No. 14 Central after starting the year 4-0. Iowa Wester, No. 12 in the nation, improved to 6-0.

Central returns to the court this weekend at the Iowa Central Classic in Fort Dodge. The Raiders play Ellsworth on Friday at 5 p.m. and Iowa Central on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.