Raider men hope experience leads to taking the next step

There was no convincing needed from Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball coach John Ritzdorf.

Like every where else in the landscape of college athletics, the NJCAA made the last academic year null and void in terms of eligibility. That meant sophomores, typically ready to move on to the next stage, could return for a third season.

It's a fair offer considering the circumstances, but also one that, in most cases, wasn't a legitimate option. The idea in junior college sports is to perform well enough to take the next step, find the next program and the next school. Hanging around can put a hold on those hopes.

Make no mistake about it, Central men's basketball wants to take that next step. But before the players do it separately and move on, there's a step that needs to be made together.

Ritzdorf and a team of 11 that includes three sophomore holdovers, five that were freshmen from a year ago, two new freshmen and one transfer open the season Monday at home against the Hastings College JV.

"The opportunities we have as a team are pretty big this year, and the opportunities I have for myself," super sophomore Dwight Glover said. "I felt like it was a pretty good idea to come back this year."

Glover returns for a third year alongside center Emarr Vinson. Kevin Cook, another super sophomore, is a 6-foot-7 transfer from Iowa Lakes. Jahad Hart, Tredyn Prososki, Gavin Lipovsky, Caleb Muia and Jayden Bayabato were freshmen a year ago. Trey Deveauk, Derek Merwick and CJ Brown are part of Ritzdorf's most recent recruiting class.

Glover was the most consistent star on an inconsistent group in 2020 that showed flashes of brilliance but mostly struggled to make the crucial plays at the crucial times.

Glover averaged 15.5 points per game, shot the ball at 43 percent, grabbed six rebounds and dished out just over two assists. He was held to single digits just six times and had a season-high 32 in a 75-73 loss to Southeast Community College.

Central started the season on Jan. 22, delayed to the spring because of COVID, won its opener but was never again above .500. A third loss to Southeast in the regional final ended the year with four games under an even mark. In an 8-12 season, there's more than enough frustration to go around. But perhaps those three losses to the Storm are a closeup on the larger picture.

Southeast was the riddle Central could never solve. The Storm beat the Raiders 75-73 and 89-87 in the regular season then 73-66 in the regional championship. Central missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer in the first then watched Southeast hit the game-winner in the second. The Raiders led by four points at halftime of the regional final but eventually fell victim to 27% shooting.

The rest of the starting lineup contributed just 28 points behind Glover's 32 in the first game against Southeast. That was much better the next time around when Glover had 28 and the other four starters 47. But Central had a 15-point lead in the first game and a 14-point second-half advantage in the second. The Raiders didn't relinquish a similar cushion the third time around but went 20 of 73.

"The good thing about it was there were recurring themes for why we lost, and we've been able to address those moving into this year," Ritzdorf said. "Recruiting had a little bit to do with it, but as far as in-game play, we just didn't make the tough plays - we didn't squeeze the ball with two hands, we didn't finish plays at the rim. It wasn't a lost season because we were able to learn a lot from it and apply that to this year. But, yeah, anytime you have a losing record and lose to your rivals three times it leaves a bad taste in your mouth."

Returning seven players from a year ago and six that saw extensive minutes has made a smooth transition from last spring to this fall. Ritzorf isn't yet settled on a starting five but is comfortable with depth at every possession. Six scrimmages and trips to Iowa and Kansas for jamboree games has started to reveal potential rotations.

Getting support for Glover sounds like the obvious solution to last year's struggles, but of course it's never quite that simple. That was the recipe a year ago.

This year the roster has six players taller than 6-3 and three of those are guards. Rebounding could be a strength. That size plus athleticism and speed make for a potentially potent scoring group as well as one that can make stops on the other end. At least initially, the Raiders look like they'll have more options and more opportunities to find wins.

"I had a couple opportunities, but this feels like home. I feel like I'd be better off here," Glover said. "We haven't reached our ultimate goal yet to go to nationals. That's something I want to do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

