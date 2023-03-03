The Central Community College women's basketball hosted North Platte Community College in Wednesday's Region IX semifinal at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Central defeated North Platte twice during the regular season, winning 60-50 on Feb. 3 and 57-50 on Feb. 17.

In a game of runs, the Raiders jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter only for North Platte to pull ahead 31-26 at halftime.

CCC responded by outscoring the Knights 21-10 in the third quarter to take a six-point lead into the fourth.

The Knights flipped the game in the fourth quarter, making nine of its 15 shots to clinch a 64-57 victory.

"We got a lead there in the third quarter and I thought, 'OK we're pushing.' They got a couple stuff in transition and we maybe didn't take care of the ball quite as much," Raiders head coach Kasi Stoltz said. "We maybe got a little nervous there. Some of their pressure got to us at times. It probably came down to they made a few more shots in the end and we didn't."

In the fourth quarter, Central shot just 4-for-15 and 1-for-7 from behind the arc. Nikie Nelson scored five points on 2-for-3 shooting, including knocking down a corner 3-pointer to put the Raiders ahead 55-54 with 2:24 remaining in regulation.

Nelson scored a layup after an Amy Mitchell steal to cut the deficit to 58-57 with 42 seconds remaining.

After North Platte restored its three-point lead on a layup from freshman Samantha Riggles, the Raiders turned the ball over out of a timeout leading to two free throws from freshman Reece Halley.

Mitchell missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession as North Platte converted two free throws in the final second to seal the win.

"Sometimes we get a little panicky when we fall behind and we maybe force some things when we don't need to. I credit our kids. We battled and I thought we played hard the whole game," Stoltz said. "We did some good things. We kind of got back in it and we pushed in transition and then we just didn't always make it at times or went out of bounds or we had to take it out."

The Raiders struggled to shoot the ball efficiently after the first quarter. Central shot 6-for-16 and 5-for-11 from three in the first 10 minutes as Nelson made all three of her 3-pointer attempts.

They only made three more threes the rest of the game as the Raiders shot 31% from the field.

Nelson led Central with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Mitchell and Jelinek scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, in their final game as Raiders.

"The first quarter was great. We're making shots and then we kind of stopped making them and our percentage went down. I told them at halftime when shots aren't falling, you really got to pick it up on the defensive end," Stoltz said. "We got down in the shot clock at times and I thought we were maybe passive on some stuff. They forced us out a little much on their pressure and we just didn't handle it as well as I thought maybe we would."

CCC finished the season 14-15 in its first season under head coach Kasi Stoltz. Its best stretch was from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17 when the Raiders won six of seven games.

"I couldn't ask for a better group. I thought they really bought into what I was trying to teach and basically a whole new team. I thought they got better as the season went along, which was one of my goals," Stoltz said. "Yes, it would've been nice to get another game at Southeast. We really started to play pretty well at the end of the season. I think you can see the growth they had and what is maybe possible for next year."

Mitchell and Jelinek were the only two returning starters from last year's squad. Both stepped up into leaders and as the focal point of the team.

Jelinek averaged a double-double of 14.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Mitchell recorded 13.8 points per game in 26 games.

"Amy (Mitchell) and Madi (Jelinek) were just great to have. They've been through it. They know these teams. When we needed a bucket, it was usually Amy or Madi that we went to," Stoltz said. "They would typically make the right play. Their leadership and bringing all the freshmen in, they've been great. We're going to miss them. They are staples of this program and they left their mark for sure."

Nelson led a freshman class that received extended playing time this season. The freshman capped her collegiate season averaging 14.8 points per game, tying Jelinek as the team's leading scorer.

Desiray Diaz, Makenna Pelster and Alyssa Reardon provided valuable contributions throughout the season.

"I think they've learned the speed and physicality, which is probably the biggest growth when you come to college," Stoltz said. "I'm looking forward to getting some individual workouts with them and working on some minor skill work that they need. They got the mentality and they got the work ethic, so I'm looking forward to the spring and summer and getting back at it."