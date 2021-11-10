Raider women on winning streak

A tough spring season looks like a distant past for Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball team.

The Raiders won their third in a row and improved to 3-1 on Tuesday night during a 67-61 road win at rival Northeast. The victory already matches the win total of the delayed 2020 season that was played this past January through March. Central started that schedule 0-3, won three of the next four, but then lost 13 in a row to end the season.

Central might be 4-0 were it not for roster issues last week that prevented more than five from making the trip to Hastings for a game against the Hastings JV.

The Raiders hung around in that one but suffered a 65-55. defeat. Since then, Central won Friday at home of the Midland JV 67-46, Saturday again at home 67-58 against Des Moines Area Community College ahead of Tuesday night's win in Norfolk.

Point guard Brittney Veik has been the offensive leader and playmaker in the past three wins. The sophomore out of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has led the team in scoring in the past three wins, going over 20 points in both home contests. Newcomer Madisen Jelinek, out of Aquinas Catholic, started her college career with 29 points in the loss at Hastings.

"It's been nice to watch these girls compete. Since preseason, we've challenged them to work hard and compete, and it's starting to show up on the court," Perkins said. "They work hard, they have a good team vibe and play well together."

Central Women 67, Northeast 62: Free throws by Jelinek and Veik made the difference in the final minute for Central's third straight win.

The Raiders jumped out to an early 14-5 lead in the first quarter and had a seven-point advantage after the first 10 minutes. It was as much as 12 in the second quarter but just four by halftime. Northeast came all the way back from the double-digit deficit in the third and took a 41-40 lead.

The Raiders answered and led by three at the end of the third and by seven in the fourth with just over three minutes to play. The Hawks cut it to two with 2:17 left when defense took over.

Central found stops then scored the final three points on a Jelinek free throw and two by Veik with 12 seconds remaining.

"Northeast is always scrappy and put a lot of ball pressure on; I knew it was going to be a dogfight," Perkins said. "We started off well early, but we just had to weather the storm to control that win."

Central Women 67, DMACC 58: Central was unable to extend double-figure leads at halftime and at the end of the third and needed a 6-0 run in the final minutes to safely pull away.

It was a 35-23 lead at the break and 51-38 after three when DMACC scored nine of 11 in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and had the deficit down to 53-49. The Raiders responded with a jump shot by Julia Jerek and free throws by Amy Mitchell and Veik.

Perkins credited freshman Katie Paczosa, of Twin River, for providing the type of quality backup minutes that allowed Veik to come in late in the game refreshed and make game-winning plays.

"Brittney has been consistent, and she's been consistent the last two years, but it's one of those things where we've got depth on our bench," Perkins said. "Katie comes in and gives Brittney some much-needed relief so she can be fresh in the fourth quarter."

Central Women 67, Midland JV 46: The Raider defense put the clamps on in the second quarter and pulled away for good thanks to a 38-20 halftime advantage.

The Raiders allowed just seven points in the second 10-minute frame and were never seriously challenged the rest of the way.

Central held Midland to 21% shooting and had 22 more rebounds. Veik scored 26 and grabbed six boards. Jelinek had 10 on 6 of 8 shooting and another double-double with 11 rebounds. Jurek chipped in 10 and six boards.

Veik scored 23 and hit five threes on 5 of 10 shooting from long rage. She also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged three steals. Jelinek joined her in double digits with 12 points and had a double-double on 11 rebounds. Jurek was right there with 10 points and 10 boards. Mitchell scored 12 off the bench.

Hastings JV 65, Central Women 55: Without a sub available due to disciplinary actions, Central nonnetheless made it a game, shot 40% from the floor and grabbed 35 rebounds. Jelinek, who led with 29 points, scored 12 in the first half and 17 in the second on a night she shot 11 for 21 and grabbed 12 rebounds.

It was a one-point game after the first quarter, 28-24 Hastings lead at the break and 42-35 Broncos advantage at the start of the fourth. Central cut the difference to five midway through the final frame when Hastings pulled away.

The Central women are back on the court Friday at home to face the Doane JV at 5:30 p.m. They play their second back-to-back of the year and take the road right after that one for a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas.

