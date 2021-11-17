Raider women show heart in back-to-back

Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas might have thought it was onto something when it made the women's basketball schedule for this fall.

The Larks were set to host the Central Community College-Columbus women on Saturday afternoon as part of a back-to-back for the Raiders. Perhaps trying to capitalize on a short turnaround, the game was set for Saturday afternoon and less than 24 hours after Central stepped off the court at home.

But if the Larks were trying to pull a fast one on a Raider squad they expected to be on their heels, Hesston learned the hard way. Central won 79-58 at home on Friday over the Doane University JV then went four hours south and took a 66-59 win over Hesston while improving to 5-1.

"This is the resilience of this team," coach Billy Perkins said. "They never complained about preseason and they never complained about different arrangements. We had to get up and be on the road by 6:30, and we knew it was going to be a tough game, but mentally they were ready to go when we got there."

Central trailed through the first two quarters and was, admittedly, a little off on Saturday afternoon. But the Raiders stayed within striking distance throughout then made their move late in the third quarter. With the game tied 44-44 and 34 seconds remaining in the third, Central scored the next six points and never trailed again.

Perkins put a smaller lineup out to start the frame. Central gave up some size inside but also began to dictate the action with its speed. Hesston extended the lead out to 10 when Central picked up the intensity on defense and began to turn the game around.

When the Raiders drew even, Katie Paczosa hit a three-pointer to give Central its first lead and spark a strong finish. Paczosa's moment was one of several for the Raider bench that included 14 points for Amy Mitchell, six for Bailey Keller and Nyamiri Blair and five for Paczosa.

Central was beaten in nearly every statistical category except for bench scoring and points off turnovers. The Raiders had 25 more points from their reserves and capitalized on 23 giveaways to the tune of 24 points.

"A lot of our turnovers were from being tired and just giving the ball away," Perkins said. "But for the most part, their turnovers turned into transition points for us. Our defensive pressure created opportunities in the open floor."

Madisen Jelinek led the starters with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The night before served Central well when the Raiders allowed just 15 points in the first half and managed the lead well enough to get some rest for the starters.

"I thought we did a good job on the defensive end to control tempo. We pushed on the offensive end and made our easy baskets to help that tempo as well."

Julia Jurek, a sophomore out of Poland, was unstoppable. The 5-7 sophomore went 10 for 10 from the floor, scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Central led 20-9 after the first quarter and 40-15 at the break.

"We play fast; everybody is going to get their chances. I think this was the fifth-different leading scorer we've had so far this year. She always has a great stroke, but her dribble drive was really effective against Doane."

Starting point guard Brittney Veik has been that leading scorer twice, but Friday was about her ability to distribute the ball. She scored six points, but more impressively dished out 10 assists and didn't have a single turnover.

"She's so unselfish and wants to really see her teammates do well," Perkins said. "She did a great job passing and setting the tempo."

Central goes back on the road this weekend for another back-to-back, however this time in the same city. The Raiders play in the Emerson Classic in Marshalltown, Iowa Friday against Iowa Lakes at 1 p.m. and Saturday against the hosts at 3 p.m.

"At the beginning of the year I didn't know what to expect from this group, but they've come to play every game," Perkins said. "I didn't expect it to be this good this early, but I'm really proud of the girls in how they've prepared for each game, watched film and studied and really executed the gameplans."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

