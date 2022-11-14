Raiders basketball defeat Hesston

Central Community College men's and women's basketball remained perfect at home following wins on Saturday against Hesston Community College. The men defeated Hesston 86-75 while the women roared back in the fourth quarter to down the Larks 65-59.

The Raiders men improved to 5-1 while the women improved to 5-2. Both teams will conclude a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Central women square off against Hastings College JV at 5:30 p.m. while the men face No. 20 Iowa Western Community College at 7:30 p.m.

Raiders men 86, Hesston 75: Trey Deveaux led the potent Raiders offense with a season-high 30 points on 13-for-19 shooting. He was 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

Jayden Byabato and Derek Merwick ended the game with 13 points each. Merwick also totaled eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.

P.J. Davis knocked down all five free throws en route to a nine-point game. Blake Daberkow and Josh Baker tallied nine rebounds and combined for 14 points. Aidan Graham, in 20 minutes, scored seven points. As a team, Central shot 52% from the field.

"We got off to a good start and were able to keep the lead the whole game," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. "Hesston has some really good shooters and they run a difficult offense to guard, so I was proud of the guys for continuing to make plays when we needed to down the stretch to keep our lead."

The Raiders blitzed Hesston, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. They grew the lead to 20-3 with 12:41 remaining in the first half after a Daberkow layup.

After two Baker free throws and another Daberkow layup, Central extended its lead to 30-11. It led the Larks 43-27 at halftime after leading by as many as 20 points.

Hesston trimmed the deficit to 11 points after a made free throw with 14:55 remaining in the regulation. It was the closest the Larks got as the Raiders went on a 9-2 run to grow the advantage to 57-39. Central maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

"Trey (Deveaux) was really good (today). He was efficient and scored from all over the floor. Derek (Merwick) had a great all-around game. He missed a few shots he wished he could have back, but he really controlled the game for us and made tons of hugs plays throughout," Ritzdorf said. "Jayden (Byabato) got us off to a good start and is shooting the ball well right now. Josh (Baker) continues to make hustle plays and brings ton of energy. Overall, it was a very good team win against a very good Hesston team."

Raiders women 65, Hesston 59: The Raiders erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit, overcoming a challenging shooting day to earn the comeback win.

Central took its first lead of the game since it was 27-26 with 3:06 remaining in the second quarter on a three-pointer from Amy Mitchell with 3:24 left in regulation. That shot broke a 57-57 deadlock.

After a Larks layup, the Raiders restored their three-point lead on a layup from Madisen Jelinek with 56 seconds remaining. Nikie Nelson drained two free throws, extending the lead to 64-59 with 19 seconds left. Hesston missed three three-pointers in a row as Nelson drained a free throw with three seconds left for the final point of the game.

Mitchell scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-of-8 from the field in the final frame. Nelson made four free throws and corralled four rebounds in the fourth. The freshman finished the game as the team's leading scorer and rebounder with 16 points and 16 boards.

Jelinek and Makenna Pelster scored 11 points each. Jelinek ended the game one rebound shy of a double-double. Alyssa Reardon scored eight points on 2-of-5 from deep and Desiray Diaz knocked down two triples.