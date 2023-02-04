Central Community College men's basketball improved to 7-2 in the new year and 16-7 overall after earning its third straight win Thursday against Buena Vista JV.

The Raiders won 93-77 behind 24 points from Trey Deveaux, 16 points from Blake Daberkow and PJ Davis and 15 points from Jayden Byabato.

As a team, they shot 49% from the field and made 10 of their 11 free throws. Central also took care of the ball, turning it over just twice. Buena Vista finished with 15 turnovers.

Along with his 15 points, Byabato recorded five assists and four steals. Dererk Merwick also dished out five assists with Daberkow and Preston Thomas tying for the team lead with six rebounds.

Last Saturday, CCC claimed a 20-point road win at Iowa Western Community College, outscoring IWCC 37-22 in the second half in a 72-52 victory.

Iowa Western shot just 29% in the second half after shooting 43% in the first half.

Deveaux recorded his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals. Merwick stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Davis shot 4-for-7 off the bench for 12 points. Byabato and Daberkow produced nine points each.

The Raiders reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season on Jan. 24 in a 61-point win against Doane University JV.

Merwick posted his first career triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The sophomore finished one steal shy of a quadruple-double.

Central's bench combined for 46 points. Davis scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in 21 minutes. Gil Jengmer produced 13 points making all five shot attempts. Thomas ended the game with 12 points and three assists.

The Raiders continue their six-game home stand Saturday against Northeast Community College.

Raiders women's basketball

Central earned a pair of wins, defeating Peru State JV on Jan. 27 and York JV on Monday.

In Monday's win, the Raiders won 86-68 outscoring York 43-20 in the first half and shooting 62% for the game. Madisen Jelinek recorded 22 points on 11-for-16 shooting along with seven rebounds.

Nikie Nelson made seven of her 10 shot attempts, including 4-for-5 from three, to finish the night with 20 points. Nelson also recorded nine rebounds and four assists. Morgan Juranek produced 15 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Raiders separated themselves in the fourth quarter against Peru State, outscoring it 23-15 in the final 10 minutes of a 74-63 win.

Jelinek posted her highest-scoring game of the season with 31 points on 13-for-16 shooting in 34 minutes. The sophomore also tallied 14 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.

Central improved to 10-11 ahead of Friday's road contest at North Platte Community College.