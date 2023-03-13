The Central Community College men's basketball had lost four straight district playoff games to Dakota County Technical College dating back to 2017.

For the second straight year, the Raiders squared off against the Blue Knights for the NJCAA Division II North District title and a trip to the NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The Raiders led by as many as eight points twice, including with 7:52 remaining. However, DCTC didn't go down quietly taking a 68-64 lead with 2:54 left.

Jayden Byabato, a third-year player for the Raiders, knocked down a critical 3-point to cut the deficit to one point. PJ Davis put Central ahead with a pair of free throws with 1:41 remaining.

Central sported a 73-70 lead with 13.9 seconds remaining following two free throws from Trey Deveaux and Derek Merwick.

DCTC called two timeouts in the final 10 seconds. With 5.5 seconds left on the clock, the Blue Knights inbounded the ball and found sophomore Dontray Johnson for an open three on the wing. The shot was missed, sending Central to the national tournament for the first time since 2014.

"We've been to this game a few times since I've been the coach here. It didn't come easy (today) by any means. Guys were banged up," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. "We went through some tough stretches offensively, but we got stops when we needed to and we made some huge plays down the stretch. This group has just gotten so much better from the start of the year and I'm really proud of them."

Ritzdorf said he considered fouling up three after DCTC's first timeout was called with 8.8 seconds remaining, but with only 5.5 seconds left following its second timeout, he said he wanted to play it out.

While it wasn't the cleanest game for the Raiders as they shot 18-for-30 from the free throw line, they made enough plays down the stretch to secure the win.

"I felt our ability to get them in the bonus and in foul trouble because we were able to keep attacking the basket. They're a very physical team. That's how they play," Ritzdorf said. "If it's called a certain way, it was able to get us to the line. I feel that was a big key for us. We didn't make all of them, but we made enough to keep extending leads and get back in the game."

Central finished the game shooting 44% from the field as Deveaux led the Raiders with 21 points and five rebounds. The sophomore played 36 minutes and shot 6-for-12 from the field.

"It feels amazing. You can obviously feel it," Deveaux said. "Everybody's excited. Everybody's smiling. Not much of a better feeling you can ask for."

Merwick recorded a double-double for Central with 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. He made six of his 11 shot attempts.

Deveaux and Merwick combined to score 20 of the Raiders' 35 points in the second half.

"You just feel like you're not going to lose when those two have the ball," Ritzdorf said. "They're just going to make the right decision. Experienced guys. Big-time players and they stepped up (today)."

It was a balanced scoring effort from Central as Byabato and Blake Daberkow posted 12 points each on five field goals. Davis contributed with seven points off the bench.

"Offensively, we have a lot of weapons on this team," Deveaux said. "PJ, Derek, our whole starting five can shoot the ball, can score inside and even going to our bench, they can all shoot too. If you double someone, they're going to hit the shot."

The Raiders improved to 22-9 and extended their winning streak to six games. They're among the 16 teams who will compete for the national championship in Danville, Illinois, beginning on March 21. On Tuesday, CCC will find out who it'll play in the first round.

Central got to cut down its own nets, securing one final home memory for the Raider sophomores of Merwick, Josh Baker, Deveaux, Preston Thomas, Byabato and Hunter Pickworth.

"You want to win this game no matter what, but for it to be at home is really special," Ritzdorf said. "We had a great crowd. For them to do it in front of family and friends and teachers and other coaches, it was really special for them."