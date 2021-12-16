Raiders hope to rebound in second half

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball is hoping to recharge the system over the next few weeks before resuming an 8-5 season that was starting to veer off the tracks.

That 8-5 mark was once 8-1 until Central lost the last four starting with a home game against Iowa Lakes on Nov. 28. Central ended the Thanksgiving weekend with that defeat then dropped two at Southeast on Dec. 3 and 4 and came up short again with Iowa Lakes on a Dec. 11 road trip.

Frustratingly enough, Central was right there at the end in the final three, losing to Highland 60-57, Allen County 67-66 and Iowa Lakes 89-82.

The status of leading scorer Trey Deveaux remains in question for the second half, and the Raiders could help to improve their ball control. But Central also feels positive about the way it played defense and developed on that end of the floor in the first half.

Like most seasons, it's been a mix of good and bad thus far. For the moment, however, the break is a timely one for a group that still has designs on a run to the national tournament.

"The last couple of weeks it was kind of the perfect storm of the hardest part of our schedule, an injury and then a couple of last-second losses. It just kind of all didn't go our way," coach John Ritzdorf said. "But, overall, we're in a good spot. We just need a couple of guys to get healthy. ... Now is a good time for the guys to rest up, for me to watch film and evaluate a couple of things and go from there."

The current skid started with a 79-68 loss to Iowa Lakes in which Central had a 16-point lead in both halves. It was a 38-22 advantage in the first half and a 61-45 separation in the second. But with the game still in hand, Deveaux, a 6-foot-5 freshman forward out of Norris, went down with a knee injury. The rest of the roster didn't respond well, and Iowa Lakes scored 34 of the next 47.

The next weekend in Beatrice, Central had another second half lead that was wiped away by Highland. The Raiders trailed by a point late when a turnover then a foul put the Scotties on the line with less than a second remaining and allowed them to close it out.

Allen County rebounded a miss and scored on the putback for the win the next day. Again, the opposition made a play in the final second.

Last week in the rematch with Iowa Lakes, the Lakers started the second half on a 17-5 run and led by at least six the rest of the way.

The first loss to Iowa Lakes, and the defeat at the hands of Highland, included 17 then 18 turnovers. Central was better with its possessions in the last two, but Ritzdorf said ball security was a common theme.

"In three of the four games we didn't take care of the ball at the end of the game. The example is Allen County where we're up by three with a minute left and our last three possessions were turnover-turnover-missed three, and we gave up two offensive rebounds in that that span," he said. "We just didn't finish games like we were earlier in the season. For whatever reason, we weren't making the play we were making in early and mid November."

Central started the year listed as the No. 19 team in Division II of the NJCAA. The Raiders have since dropped out, but one of the latest setbacks are to weak competition. Iowa Lakes is listed at No. 11 in the latest poll, Highland is 9-4 and Allen is 10-4.

Central has also dropped a 78-70 loss to No. 7 Iowa Western and defeated Ellsworth, a team receiving votes in the top 20.

Deveaux, despite missing the last three games, leads the team with a 13.3 points per game average, 6-8 sophomore forward Emarr Vinson out of Omaha North leads in shooting at 71%, sophomore Tredyn Prososki, out of Riverside, is hitting threes at 44.2%, 6-7 sophomore forward Kevin Cook, from Milwaukee, averages just over nine boards per game and Elkhorn South grad Derek Merwick averages 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals

It's a much more balanced approach than a year ago when Dwight Glover Jr. was the only legitimate offensive weapon. He's been good again this year with an average of 11.5 points per game and a 40% shooting percentage to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

However, Glover hasn't quite grown into a consistent No. 2, and neither has anyone else. That was apparent lately when, without Deveaux, the team wasn't sure where to look for a playmaker. Both the players and the roster are still adjusting to that personnel challenge.

"When he goes down, you have to change some things. I think it's taken me a while to adjust to it as a coach," Ritzdorf said. "Our guys are fine. We're OK, but depth is more of an issue at that power forward position. We just have to make sure we stay healthy and out of foul trouble even more so. More than anything, it's me as a coach trying to adjust to some rotations, who needs to get in, who needs a break and those kind of things."

Central returns to action with a stretch of five games in nine days starting with a road trip out west for games at North Platte and McCook Jan. 7 and 8. The Raiders play at the Hastings JV on Jan. 12 then host Concordia and Southwest on Jan. 13 and 15.

Deveaux's status is unknown. Yet, even with him potentially out of the lineup for longer, or for the balance of the season, Ritzdorf is still confident in his group because of the way it's been playing defense. That area has been a work in progress since the start of the season, but the Raiders are definitely making strides. They've held the opposition to under 70 points six times in 13 games and are averaging just over 71 points against.

"(I'm most proud) of the strides we've made defensively from our first game to December," Ritzdorf said. "We were not very good on that side of the court, and still need to get better, but we held some pretty good teams to the 50s and 60s, and I'm proud of our improvement in that area."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

