Raiders men win Iowa Lakes CC Classic, women drop two of three

Central men's basketball completed the first five games of its season-long eight-game road trip. The Raiders won three games, including two games in two days last weekend.

They defeated North Iowa Area Community College 78-66 on Saturday and Iowa Lakes Community College 71-70 in overtime on Sunday to improve to 8-3.

Central resumes the road trip on Friday at the Southeast Community College Classic in Beatrice. It'll face Highland Community College-Kansas Friday and Allen County Community College on Saturday.

The Raider women lost two of their road games. After a loss on Nov. 22 at McCook Community College, they bounced back with a 63-60 over North Iowa. On Sunday, Central suffered an overtime defeat 64-61 against Iowa Lakes.

Central opens a three-game home stand on Wednesday against Northeast Community College sporting a 6-5 record.

Central men 71, Iowa Lakes 70 (OT): After squandering a 12-point halftime lead Sunday, the Raiders edged out the Lakers 9-8 in overtime. Trey Deveaux drained a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to pull CCC ahead 70-68.

Jayden Byabato sunk a free throw to put the Raiders up three with 17 seconds left. Iowa Lakes missed a jumper and a 3-pointer before a jump shot went in as time expired to end the game 71-70.

The Raiders shot 40% from the floor and made 10 threes. Deveaux scored a team-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 4-for-9 from deep. Derek Merwick posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore also had seven assists.

Josh Baker and Blake Daberkow finished the game with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Iowa Lakes 64, Central women 61 (OT): The Raiders blew an eight-point fourth quarter lead Sunday and suffered a three-point defeat in overtime.

Central shot 47% in the third quarter to build an eight-point lead, but shot just 20% in the fourth. Nikie Nelson led the Raiders with 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting to go with a dozen rebounds. Desiray Diaz and Amy Mitchell recorded 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Central men 78, North Iowa 66 (Sat.): Central earned a wire-to-wire win as it outscored North Iowa 40-29 in the opening 20 minutes. The Raiders won the second half by one point as the Trojans shot 38% from the floor.

Central women 63, North Iowa 60 (Sat.): CCC roared back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans 19-7 in the fourth quarter. Both teams shot 34%, but Central was plus-10 at the free throw line.

Mitchell scored a game-high 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Nelson tallied 14 points and Madisen Jelinek recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

McCook 64, Central men 59 (Nov. 22): McCook Community College earned a competitive five-point win as they held their five-point halftime advantage in the second half.

Daberkow finished as Central's top scorer with 14 points and eight rebounds. Merwick tallied a dozen points along with four boards, four steals and three assists. Aidan Graham scored 11 points off the bench making all six free throws.

McCook 67, Central women 61 (Nov. 22): After they were outscored 20-14 in the first quarter, the Raiders entered the fourth trailing by just one. However, McCook outscored Central 25-20 in the fourth to win the game.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and for steals. Nelson recorded 12 points and six boards. Jelinek finished one point shy of a double-double as she corralled 11 rebounds.

Central men 72, Highland 70 (Nov. 19): Central erased a nine-point halftime deficit, outscoring Highland 43-32 in the final 20 minutes to earn the win. It shot 39% and 19-for-22 from the free throw line.

Four Raiders scored in double-figures as Deveaux scored 16 points to lead the team. Daberkow ended the game with 11 points. Graham and Byabato tallied 10 points each.

No. 8 Kirkwood 82, Central 70 (Nov. 18): Kirkwood shot 51% and its entire starting lineup ended the game in double-figures in the 12-point win.

Daberkow and Baker scored 14 points each to lead the Raiders. Merwick finished with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Deveaux made six of his 11 shot attempts to end the game with 13 points.