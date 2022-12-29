Raiders men's basketball enter break in strong position

Central Community College men's basketball welcomed the one-month winter break following a strong start to the season. The Raiders concluded the first half of the season at 9-5 following back-to-back defeats on Dec. 3 and 6 against Allen County Community College and North Platte Community College.

The Raiders played their final eight games before the break on the road going 4-4. Three of those four defeats were decided by five points or less.

"It was definitely the hardest part of our schedule. A lot of road games, played a lot of tough teams," Central head coach John Ritzdorf said. "For us to have a decent record at this point is kind of where I thought we would be, but I think we put ourselves in a position to have a pretty good season so far."

Central's offense is the team's strength. The Raiders are averaging 75.6 points per game on 45% shooting. Trey Deveaux leads the team with 20.6 points per game. Fellow sophomores Derek Merwick and Jayden Byabato are right behind him at 11.3 and 9.9 points per game, respectively.

Byabato has scored in double-figures eight times this season. Ritzdorf said he believes Byabato is capable of emerging as the team's No. 2 scorer.

"Jayden's (Byabato) a third-year guy and we really understand each other a lot better than when he first came into the program. He can make a lot of things happen. Sometimes he's a player that you just kind of have to let him go a little bit," Ritzdorf said. "He makes a lot of plays happen on both sides of the ball. It's not always the most conventional or maybe always within the exact structure of our system we like, but I just learn he makes enough winning plays and he's really come on strong here."

Merwick is tied with Josh Baker for a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game while also leading the team with 5.7 assists per game.

"Sometimes it's hard to quantify what Derek (Merwick) does. He's not necessarily scoring 20 points per game, but I really don't think we can win without him. I don't think we have the record we have without him. He does so many things," Ritzdorf said. "He's a stat stuffer. He rebounds. He guards. He steals and assists and he's obviously scored a little bit and has hit some tough shots. As far as running our team, he doesn't get a lot of breaks. He doesn't really turn the ball over. He's everything you want in a point guard."

Deveaux has stepped up as the team's go-to scorer after averaging 13.3 points per game in 11 games as a freshman. The sophomore has recorded three 30-point games this year, including a season-high 31 points in the season opener on Nov. 1 against Doane University JV.

Ritzdorf said he feels Deveaux has done well adapting to opposing defenses zeroing in to limit his production.

"He's (Deveaux) seen almost everything outside of a junk defense that teams have thrown at him. He's seen double teams. He's been guarded with big guys. He's been guarded with smaller guys," Ritzdorf said. "He's been face guarded where they try not to let him catch it. He's seen delayed double teams. He's really kind of seen it all and for the most part, he's adapted well."

Fortunately for the Raiders, they feature balanced scoring alongside Deveaux. In total, Central features seven players averaging at least 6.4 points per game. Freshmen Blake Daberkow, PJ Davis and Aidan Graham have all produced just over six points per game.

"Blake (Daberkow) has been really good. He hasn't shot it great, but he's more than capable of shooting so he has to keep teams honest," Ritzdorf said. "He's a good passer and he's a really good shot blocker. He's been our main interior presence and he's been really good in just the different things we've asked of him.

"PJ (Davis) and Aidan (Graham) is basically 1A and 1B off the bench as far as the guard spot goes. They've done a really good job of just impacting the game. The points are not always there, but they're impacting the game in different ways when they get in there. They're both capable of rebounding and guarding. Just pleased with how both of those guys have grown."

The Raiders return to the court on Jan. 10 against Hastings College JV. They'll have five road games next month and three at home before playing all seven games in February at home.

Ritzdorf said they'll be less schedule congestion in the new year, enabling the team to have more practice time. Central hopes to retain its region championship in March and play for a shot at nationals.

"I feel we're going to be more rested and prepared for each opponent as opposed to just throwing a game plan together with a game every other day," Ritzdorf said. "I like to think we've set ourselves up here to go on a run, at least the schedule with how it plays out. I always view success of getting the most out of your team and then also playing your best at the end of the season.

"The reality is you can lose a lot of games from now to the end of February, but if you win the right ones that's really all that matters and vice versa. We can go on some crazy runs in January and February and if you lose the wrong games, your season is over. I just really want us to keep improving."