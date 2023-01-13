Raiders men's basketball returns from break with two wins

The Central Community College men's basketball team returned from its month-long break with two wins in two days.

The Raiders defeated Concordia University JV 71-47 on Wednesday, a day after beating Hastings College JV 92-58.

On Wednesday, Central received a balanced scoring effort as four players finished in double-figures. Defensively, it limited the Bulldogs to just 32% shooting.

"I told the guys I was happy with how the game went because it wasn't perfect and we responded well. (Last night) the game kind of came easy to us, but tonight we went through some lulls offensively," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. "We weren't really in a great flow, but yet we were able to not let that affect the entire game. It definitely didn't affect our defensive effort, which is always really important."

Derek Merwick finished with a game-high 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He recorded a double-double thanks to 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals.

Trey Deveaux and Jayden Byabato scored 13 points each in 29 minutes played. PJ Davis scored a dozen points off the bench with Blake Daberkow and Preston Thomas producing six points each.

"We know more often than not Trey (Deveaux) is going to score more than other guys and our guys are OK with that, but it's good every once and a while to have other guys step up and prove that they can get it done too," Ritzdorf said. "It was really balanced and other guys stepped up when it was tough for Trey (tonight)."

Central sported a 16-14 lead at the midway point of the first half and led 32-25 before ending the first 20 minutes on an 11-0 run thanks to a free throw from Merwick, a steal and a layup from Byabato, a field goal from Deveaux and a dunk from Thomas.

Concordia got as close as 13 with 15:19 remaining, but the Raiders went on a 15-2 run over 7:17 to lead 60-34. They led by as many as 32 points.

"Just liked how we moved the ball around and made sure everyone got what they wanted," Byabato said.

Byabato recorded his 10th double-figure scoring game of the season and his third straight after scoring 10 points against Hastings on Tuesday.

"I think my season has been solid," Byabato said. "I think I can improve a little bit more, but other than that I think I'm just going to keep getting better and better every game."

The Raiders defeated Hastings 92-58 on Tuesday as they shot 54%. Deveaux picked up where he left off before the break with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

Daberkow posted his best collegiate game with 21 points on 10-for-14 from the field. His previous high was 15 points on Nov. 15.

Ritzdorf said he was surprised by how sharp the team looked after the long layoff after last playing on Dec. 6.

The Raiders improved to 11-5. They opened a four-game road trip Saturday at Des Moines Area Community College. Byabato said there's still room for growth.

"I don't even think we're at our highest potential right now," he said. "I think we still got a lot of things to get better at like defensively and offensively, but I think as a team, our chemistry is real well and we're going to pick it up."

Concordia JV def. Central women 85-65: The Raiders couldn't climb out of a big first-quarter deficit in a 20-point defeat on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs led 27-13 after 10 minutes. Central trimmed the deficit in half to trail 47-40 at halftime, but Concordia outscored the Raiders 24-9 in the third to put the game out of reach.

Nikie Nelson scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-25 shooting and eight rebounds. Amy Mitchell posted 20 points making half of her 16 shot attempts. Madisen Jelinek ended the game with six points and 14 rebounds.

CCC fell to 7-9 and it'll host Midland University JV on Monday before starting a six-game road trip.