Raiders men's basketball win first two games, women win two of three

Central Community College men’s and women’s basketball opened the season on Nov. 1. The Raiders men finished last season 17-10, winning the Region IX title and falling in the North District Playoff.

Kasi Stoltz begins her first season as head coach of the Raiders women’s basketball team after serving as an assistant coach at Midland University. Last year, Central posted an 11-12 record.

The Raiders men won their first two games, both on the road, defeating Doane University JV 96-47 on Nov. 1 and Peru State JV 80-55 on Thursday.

Central women bounced back from a season-opening defeat at Hastings College JV with a pair of wins in the Bank of Valley Classic to improve to 2-1.

Both teams played Tuesday at Northeast Community College and will host home games against York JV on Thursday.

Central women def. Des Moines Area Community College 68-65 (Friday): The Raiders mounted a big second-half comeback, erasing a 16-point deficit to out score DMACC 38-19 after halftime to win by three points.

Amy Mitchell led the Raiders with a game-high 22 points on 7 for 18 shooting. She knocked down four 3-pointers and four free throws. Mitchell also tallied five steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Madisen Jelinek and Makenna Pelster finished the game in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Jelinek shot 6 for 9 from the field and Pelster converted seven of eight free throw attempts.

Although the Bears outshot Central, the Raiders made three more 3-pointers and eight more free throws in the victory.

Central women def. McPherson JV 58-41 (Thursday): Central opened the two-day home tournament with a blowout win over McPherson. The Raiders defense limited McPherson to just five points in the first quarter and four in the second quarter. In those two frames, Central outscored them 29-9.

McPherson finished the game shooting 28% from the floor. They were 2 for 16 from behind the arc.

Jelinek recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. The sophomore knocked down 8 of her 13 shot attempts and was 4 of 5 from the charity stripe. Mitchell also tallied a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Nyamiri Blair scored six points off the bench.

Central men def. Peru State JV 80-55 (Thursday): The Raiders’ balanced scoring propelled them to their second win of the season.

Five players scored in double-figures with Trey Deveaux leading the way with 22 points on 8 of 19 shooting. Jayden Byabato recorded 13 points, Blake Daberkow tallied 11 points in 18 minutes and Derek Merwick and P.J. Davis ended the game with 10 points each.

Josh Baker rebounded a team-high nine balls. Merwick dished out nine assists and recorded six steals. For the game, Central shot 42% from the field, made 11 treys and swished 9 of 12 free throws.

“We guarded really well for the second game in a row,” Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. “This group naturally plays hard on the defensive end of the floor and that really helped (tonight) when we got off to a slow start offensively. We had a nice run in the second half to get some separation. Looking forward to a few days off and getting ready for three tough games.

Central men def. Doane JV 96-47 (Nov. 1): The Raiders exploded for 96 points on 56% shooting in the season opener.

Deveaux dropped 31 points on 12 of 18 shooting and 5 of 10 from deep. The sophomore also corralled seven rebounds. Merwick flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, seven assists and six steals.

Davis drained all six of his shots to finish the night with 14 points. Byabato also made six field goals for 13 points. Daberkow produced eight points in 17 minutes off the bench.

“It’s always good to start the season with a win. The guys played really well. They bounced back from a poor performance in a scrimmage which was really good to see,” Ritzdorf said. “Trey (Deveaux) really got it going early and helped us stretch the lead by halftime. It was great to see everyone get in and contribute.”

Hastings JV def. Central women 84-60 (Nov. 1): Shooting woes plagued Central in the season opener as it shot 2 for 17 from 3-point range and 14 of 30 from the free throw line.

Jelinek posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 8 for 14 from the floor. Mitchell and Nikie Nelson tallied a dozen points. The Raiders ended the game with a field goal percentage of 32%.