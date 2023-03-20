Central Community College is ready to compete in the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship for the first time ever on Tuesday.

The Raiders defeated Dakota County Technical College for the first time in the North District championship game to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

They head to Danville, Illinois, as the No. 15 seed and they will face No. 2 Niagara County Community College in the first round at 3 p.m. at the Mary Miller Center.

Central went 22-9 this season and head to the national tournament on a six-game winning streak.

Trey Deveaux and Derek Merwick led the Raiders this season as the top two leading scorers. Deveaux averages 18.9 points per game on 47% shooting. Merwick posted a stat line of 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

But what has made CCC a successful team this season is the team's depth as seven different players average at least six points per game.

"It's not always 10 guys playing, but in the past we've had maybe one or two guys that had to play well to win a game and if they didn't, we weren't going to win. That just wasn't the case this year," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. "When Trey (Deveaux) hasn't been clicking, Derek's (Merwick) picked up the slack. PJ (Davis) and Jayden (Byabato) and you can just go down the line of guys getting minutes and all of them have really help contribute to big wins here in the last couple seasons."

Jayden Byabato has witnessed the Raiders' steady rise over as a third-year sophomore. Byabato is third on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game.

"From my freshman year to now I think we've made a big stride with our team and coaching," Byabato said. "We probably wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for our coach and all the other teammates uplifting each other and stuff like that. I think that's a big part."

Josh Baker and Blake Daberkow has stepped into starting lineup for the first time this season at Central. Baker transferred from Iowa Central Community College to become a spark plug for the Raiders scoring 6.1 points per game and recording 5.2 rebounds per game.

"I'm just trying to be the star in my role. I'm a big part of the team, but I'm not the main guy. I do the little things and I just try to be a star in my role every game and make those little winning plays that go a long way."

Daberkow is the lone freshman in the CCC starting lineup. The 6-9 center from Lincoln Pius X posted double-figure scoring games in 14 games this season for 9.3 points per game. He also tallied 5.7 rebounds per game.

"Last year, I didn't play basketball so I came here with a chance and I didn't think I would get that many minutes," Daberkow said. "Coach put his trust into me and I think I've done pretty well. Now we're heading to nationals. It should be pretty fun."

Byabato, Baker and Daberkow all said the chemistry of this team has been the driver of the team's success.

"Just the way we practice ... it's always like effort plays. Everybody's diving on the floor even when it's not even a game, it's practice," Byabato said. "That just shows you how committed we are to our team and how well we want to succeed."

Niagara CCC awaits the Raiders Thursday afternoon. The Thunder Wolves are back in the national tournament after qualifying a year ago and enter Tuesday with a 29-1 record and winners of 14 straight games.

NCCC features a potent scoring attack averaging 85.3 points per game featuring 10 players averaging at least five points per game.

Lamar Lovelace is the team's top scorer with 14.8 points per game. Allen Fordhame is second with 12.9 points and Aaron Miller recorded 11.1 points per game.

Nationally, the Thunder Wolves are top 10 in free throws made and attempted along with being ninth in steals per game (11.4).

It'll be strength versus strength as the Raiders sport the seventh-best defense in the country at 65.6 points per game. On offense, Central averages just 9.5 turnovers for the second-best rate in the nation.

"They're really athletic and they're really long," Ritzdorf said. "They play 10, 11 guys, they press for most of the game and they have a lot of really talented one-on-one players, so I think physically you might look at it on paper and look like we might be a little bit outmatched. That's happened before. We've also physically outmatched other teams, so we're not really too concerned with that."

Ritzdorf said he doesn't want the stage to change how they've played all season. Even though they're facing the No. 2 seed, he said it's hard to know what type of teams they've played given they face a completely different set of opponents.

"There's really no reference point. The team were playing is obviously very good. I think anyone who makes it to this point is talented, but we don't know who they've played," Ritzdorf said. "There's no reason to fear any team when we have no idea if the team they've been playing are good or not. I don't sense any sort of fear or intimidation or timidness out of our guys at all."

While it's a history-making trip for the Raiders, they have every intention of competing for the national championship.

"I think we all know even though we made the tournament, we know the job is not finished," Byabato said. "We already know what we came to do. We came to win the tournament."