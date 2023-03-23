Central Community College men's basketball entered the NJCAA Division II National Championship with the intention of going on a deep run.

The Raiders entered as the No. 15 seed and battled No. 2 Niagara County Community College in the first round on Tuesday at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois. After falling behind by 13 points in the first half, they took the lead at halftime.

They fell behind by seven points midway through the second half, but they battled back to tie the game with 2:46 remaining.

NCCC took a five-point lead on a 3-pointer and a basket with 30 seconds left. Blake Daberkow made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two with the Thunder Wolves missing two free throws with five seconds left.

Daberkow fired up another 3-pointer as time expired, but the shot was no good in a 72-70 defeat.

The defeat sent them to the consolation bracket Thursday with a game against No. 10 Mott Community College.

Central took an early seven-point lead and led 34-30 at halftime. However, just like against Niagara, the Raiders overcame a seven-point second-half deficit to take the lead with 3:25 remaining.

They held on to a one-point lead into the final seconds. Mott scored the game-winner with three seconds left on a jumper at the free throw as the shot clock was expiring. The Raiders turned the ball over on their final possession in a 58-57 defeat.

"We obviously showed that we belong," Raiders head coach John Ritzdorf said. "To lose two games by a combined three points to two really good teams that typically make the national tournament, I'm really proud with how we fought, how we competed, how we stayed together. We didn't play great and we were still able to have really good chances to win both of those games."

Ritzdorf said they went on too many long stretches of being out of rhythm on offense. Central shot 38% against the Thunder Wolves and 35% against the Bears. Both opponents shot over 40%.

"I think we just had too many spells offensively where we weren't getting good shots, weren't taking the best shots. I don't think I was getting us into the best offense," Ritzdorf said. "We were able to rebound from those and make it close and make enough plays to be in the game, but I think those were the biggest stretches that hurt us."

Trey Deveaux scored a team-high 20 points against NCCC. The sophomore was joined in double-figures by PJ Davis (18 points off the bench), Blake Daberkow (12 points) and Jayden Byabato (11 points).

Ritzdorf described the turnaround the team had to pull ahead and lead for long stretches of the game against Niagara.

"They pressed us the entire game and I think it bothered us. We had 10 turnovers in the first half and were averaging less than 10 turnovers a game," he said. "We were a little out of rhythm. In the second half, I think we just did a much better job of attacking their pressure and making good decisions."

On Thursday, Deveaux paced the Raiders with 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Davis finished the game as the second-leading scorer with 11. As a team, they shot 6-for-27 from 3-point range and 5-for-11 from the free throw line.

Ritzdorf said he was pleasantly surprised with how energetic they were about playing Thursday's consolation game.

"You come here to win it and play in the winner's bracket and win and advance and when that doesn't happen, how are you going to respond when you have to play in the consolation game," Ritzdorf said. "I guess I shouldn't be surprised because these are really good guys who worked really hard to get here. They were great in our shootaround the day after we lost. Really fun to be around in the hotel. They could've easily been the other way, so credit to them and the type of people they are."

Central says goodbye to sophomores Deveaux, Byabato, Derek Merwick, Josh Baker, Preston Thomas and Hunter Pickworth. They played key roles in helping the Raiders reached the D-II national tournament for the first time ever.

"Anytime you have good players who take a chance on your program ... we've had some success now over a few years, but when these guys committed we hadn't been coming off a good year," Ritzdorf said. "It was the COVID year and they took a chance on our program and I'm really glad they did. Just a whole group effort and they're really good people and I'm going to miss all of them."

Central finished the season 22-11. Although they are disappointed in losing both games in Danville, Ritzdorf categorized this season as a success.

"I really don't want our guys to think that going 0-2 and losing two games by three points is a failure and forget about the other things that we did this year. We had guys that really improved individually," he said. "Our team got better as the year went on. That's all you can ask for, especially at this level when you want to keep improving your guys for their next stop. One of the favorite groups I coached. I'm really happy we were able to finish it at the national tournament."