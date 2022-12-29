Raiders women's basketball pleased with progress at halfway mark

Central women's basketball entered this season with largely a new roster and a new head coach in Kasi Stoltz. Given that, Stoltz said she's pleased with where the team stands.

The Raiders entered the one-month winter break with a 7-8 record. They jumped out to a 4-2 start, but a lack of consistency led to a tough finish with three wins in the final month before the break.

"This first part of the season was up and down, kind of reflected on our record. We've had some good moments. We've had some not so good moments, but overall if you told me we would be 7-8, I think I would take that right now," Stoltz said. "I still feel there's a lot of room for improvement, but I think our kids are willing to put in the work and are looking forward to finishing the back-half of the season."

Stoltz said some of the inconsistencies the Raiders have shown so far is due to their shooting. Central is averaging 63.4 points per game, but it's shooting just 33% from the field. They've scored as many as 90 points and as few as 40.

"I told them you can play really good defense, but if you don't score, you can only hold teams off for so long. It's not necessarily we're taking bad shots. I like most of the shots we take and that we get in our offense," Stoltz said. "It's just that final part of it is finishing with an actual basket. Defensively, we've been pretty good. It's just scoring's been a little tough for us."

Amy Mitchell, Madisen Jelinek and Nikie Nelson lead Central in scoring. Mitchell, who missed three games with an ankle injury, is averaging a team-best 16.4 points per game on 42% shooting. Jelinek is averaging a double-double with 14.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. As a freshman, Nelson is averaging 13.3 points per game.

"Obviously, she's (Mitchell) a really good scorer but just her leadership and her ballhandling skills ... someone else to bring the ball up and get us in our offense, she's been great. Madi (Jelinek), it's awesome to have her," Stoltz said. "She just never stops playing. She plays so hard. She's been better finishing around the rim. Usually, when we win, it's when those two shoot it at a high clip percentage-wise.

"Nikie (Nelson), she'll just give you everything she has. If it's rebounding, if it's defense, if she needs to score she will, she'll put her head down, drive to the rim and attack. She gets to the free throw line quite a bit, which is good."

Behind those three, no one is averaging more than six points per game. Freshmen Alyssa Reardon, Desiray Diaz, Makenna Pelster and Allie Neujahr have played in every game this season. Stoltz said if she can get about eight to 12 points a game from that group, that will help.

"They're going to start doubling Madi (Jelinek) inside and she's got to be able to handle it and kick it out. When she does, our guards got to be ready to shoot," Stoltz said. "I'm hoping Alyssa (Reardon) can get it going from the three. Des (Diaz) can shoot from the three. She's got to be a little bit more consistent.

"Allie Neujahr, she's so good on defense. It's hard to take her off the floor, but she has the ability to score. I've been telling her to do that a little bit more. I think if she can be a little bit more aggressive on offense, that will help too.

The break came at a good time, Stoltz said, as the Raiders were dealing with some nicks. They'll step on the hardwood on Jan. 10 against Concordia University JV. After another home game on Jan. 16, Central embarks on a five-game road trip before ending the regular season with a five-game home stand.

Stoltz acknowledged they're some tough games left, but they're opportunities for the Raiders to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season.

"I have a pretty good, positive outlook on this back-half. I really think we've found some good things on offense and defensively, there isn't much we need to tweak. For us, it's mainly if we can have 11 healthy bodies out there where everyone can play, I think that'll help us a lot," she said. "I'm really looking forward to it. We have a good chance of coming out above .500 for sure with our record and hopefully maybe hosting the region. That would be awesome."