Storm rains on Raiders agains

This loss wasn't exactly the same as previously in the season. But there was no doubt the feeling was familiar.
Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball dropped a 73-66 Region IX final to Southeast in Beatrice on Saturday - ending the Raiders' season in a third loss to the Storm.
Southeast defeated Central by two points on Feb. 27, then again by two on March 27. Those included the Raiders missing a shot for the tie in the first matchup and the Storm hitting one at the buzzer in the second. It followed a theme between the two that included game-tying or winning shots at the end of four of the previous five games in the series.
That wasn't the case Saturday. Central again had control for longer stretches of the game but came out on the losing side. That the Raiders didn't squander double-digit leads like they had in the previous two losses was little consolation. A loss is a loss, and when it's the third time to the same opponent, the details do little to ease the pain.
Central finishes a frustrating year 8-12. The Raiders had planned on a longer trip through the postseason and a better record. Losing to Southeast for a third time was perhaps a fitting conclusion to the struggles that Central endured for 10 weeks.
"That game was similar to a lot of them we've played this year. For whatever reason this year, there were very few times we put a full game together, and there were very few times we had multiple guys score the ball," coach John Ritzdorf said. "Effort was always there, especially toward the second half of the season. But when you really only have one guy that's stepping up and scoring, I don't think that's enough. We were never really able to put that complete effort together consistently this season."
Central struggled offensively on Saturday, failing to reach 70 points for the seventh time this season. The Raiders went 1-8 in those contests.
Despite that, they held a 35-31 lead at halftime. Defense and rebounding allowed Central to overcome poor shooting in the first 40 minutes. It did not in the second. Shooting 27% eventually catches up to any team. The Raiders were no different.
"At the end of the day, if you're shooting 27%, I don't know if you can beat good teams, especially in a playoff situation," Ritzdorf said "We turned it over just a little too much and didn't hit enough shots in the second half when they went on their run."
Dwight Glover led Central with 18 points but was 4 of 18 from the floor. Jayden Byabato, with 11, and Tredyn Prososki, with 10, also had double digits. Central was 20 of 73 shooting, turned it over 16 times and had 18 offensive rebounds but failed to convert many of those.
Southeast also turned it over 16 times but shot 41%.
"It's a little surprising and a little frustrating (that we couldn't win one of the three," Ritzdorf said. "But you've got to give a lot of credit to Southeast. They're a good team, they recruited well, they're really athletic and they're big. They present problems for us. You'd like to think the law of averages would work out and you'd pull out one of those, but, really, at the end of the day, they earned it this year. They had the better team."
Central and Southeast will renew their rivalry next year with, as junior college goes, several new faces. But, the delay of the season allows sophomores to return for another if they so choose.
The Storm have four such players in that situation; Central has two. Both Raider sophomores, Glover and Emarr Vinson, plan to be back when practices begin in seven months. Four others have given Ritzdorf confirmation they will be back as well.
Between then and now, Ritzdorf and assistant coach Keith Evans will be working to find new playmakers and developing a second regular scorer from that bunch as well as those who remain.
"It will be really good to have some super experienced guys; you don't usually get third year guys in junior college," Ritzdorf said. "It's a really good, core group that saw significant minutes. I'm really excited about that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.