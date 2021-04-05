Storm rains on Raiders agains

This loss wasn't exactly the same as previously in the season. But there was no doubt the feeling was familiar.

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball dropped a 73-66 Region IX final to Southeast in Beatrice on Saturday - ending the Raiders' season in a third loss to the Storm.

Southeast defeated Central by two points on Feb. 27, then again by two on March 27. Those included the Raiders missing a shot for the tie in the first matchup and the Storm hitting one at the buzzer in the second. It followed a theme between the two that included game-tying or winning shots at the end of four of the previous five games in the series.

That wasn't the case Saturday. Central again had control for longer stretches of the game but came out on the losing side. That the Raiders didn't squander double-digit leads like they had in the previous two losses was little consolation. A loss is a loss, and when it's the third time to the same opponent, the details do little to ease the pain.

Central finishes a frustrating year 8-12. The Raiders had planned on a longer trip through the postseason and a better record. Losing to Southeast for a third time was perhaps a fitting conclusion to the struggles that Central endured for 10 weeks.