Weidner finding her way as reserve

Humphrey Saint Francis product Allison Weidner has made a strong case for the starting lineup during a four-game winning streak for the Nebraska women.

Weidner scored 14 points in Thursday's win over Penn State and matched her career high from four days earlier when she also had 14 in the win over Purdue.

Weidner shot 5 of 7, hit a three, made three free throws and grabbed five rebounds against the Boilermakers and was 5 of 9, 4 for 4 at the line with four boards on Thursday night. Those two performances were the third and fourth time this season the true freshman has reached double digits.

Weidner and fellow freshman Alexis Markowski combined to score 18 of the Huskers final 20 points while the NU women improved to 17-4 and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Penn State had it down to two in the fourth when Weidner scored on an inbounds play and a drive to the bucket.

The Husker women are on the road for the next two, Sunday at Maryland and Thursday at Ohio State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.