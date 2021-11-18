Weidner Watch: Husker women break Creighton's hold

The Husker women built a 13-point halftime lead and withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the visitors for a 67-62 win over Creighton on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as NU built a 16-point lead then hung on for the five-point win to snap the Bluejays five-game winning streak in the series.

Former Humphrey Saint Francis guard Allison Weidner played nearly 13 minutes in the contest, shot 1 of 3, made two free throws, grabbed three rebounds and scored four pionts.

Weidner, a true freshman, has appeared in all four games as a reserve, is shooting 47% and 59% from the free throw line. She's contributed 27 total points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists to Nebraska 4-0 start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.