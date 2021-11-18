 Skip to main content
WEIDNER WATCH

Weidner Watch: Husker women break Creighton's hold

  • Updated
  • 0
Allison Weidner

Nebraska's Allison Weidner (3) drives to the hoop during the women's scrimmage at the Opening Night event last month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Husker women built a 13-point halftime lead and withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the visitors for a 67-62 win over Creighton on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as NU built a 16-point lead then hung on for the five-point win to snap the Bluejays five-game winning streak in the series.

Former Humphrey Saint Francis guard Allison Weidner played nearly 13 minutes in the contest, shot 1 of 3, made two free throws, grabbed three rebounds and scored four pionts.

Weidner, a true freshman, has appeared in all four games as a reserve, is shooting 47% and 59% from the free throw line. She's contributed 27 total points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists to Nebraska 4-0 start.

