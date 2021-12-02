Weidner Watch: Husker women rout Wake Forest

Husker women's basketball has raced out to an 8-0 start for the first time in more than a decade. Nebraska remained perfect Wednesday thanks to a road win over previously unbeaten Wake Forest 86-60 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Jaz Shelley remained hot from the perimeter with a 4 for 8 shooting night from distance and the Huskers relied on their depth to overcome foul trouble to starting guards Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin. The Nebraska reserves outscored the Wake Forest bench 38-8

Freshman Allison Weidner was part of that on a 2 for 4 shooting night, six points, two free throws a rebound and an assist.

Weidner played 13 minutes and, again, showed tremendous ball control. The Husker rookie has just four total turnovers on the season in 117 minutes on the court. She has 24 total assists, 43 points, 32 rebounds and is shooting 41%

The Husker defense forced Wake Forest into settling for threes and the Demon Deacons cooperated by going just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc. Wake Forest went almost seven minutes without a hoop in the fourth quarter and saw the Nebraska lead go from 16 to 26.

The Huskers open Big Ten play with a conference game Monday at 6-4 Minnesota at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.