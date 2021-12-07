Weidner Watch: Huskers win comeback at Minnesota

Sam Haiby scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Nebraska women overcame a late four-point deficit at Minnesota Monday for a 70-67 road victory.

The Huskers led most of the game but trailed with four minutes left. Big Red scored 13 of the final 19 to improve to 9-0.

Haiby made three layups in the final three minutes on drives to the rim after struggling to score on penetration in the first half.

Jaz Xhelley had 15 and five assists while Bella Craven scored a season-high 15 and grabbed seven rebounds. Ashley Scoggin finished with seven points and had two free throws that sealed the victory.

Allison Weidner played just over 13 minutes in the contest and was 1 of 2 shooting with two points. She also grabbed three rebounds and had an assist.

Nebraska opens a stretch of three straight home games on Saturday against Indiana State at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.