Central women can't get going at North Platte

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball managed just 13 first-half points on Saturday at North Platte and saw the season come to an end in an 82-45 Region IX final loss to NPCC.

Central hit on just 17 of 64 for the afternoon and was 1 of 20 from long range while falling into deficits of 19-7 after the first quarter and 43-13 at halftime.

The Knights weren't any better from the perimeter, but they're 35 of 76 shooting performance overall was more than enough to rout a Raider team that made less than half that total overall.

Amy Mitchell led Central with 14 points but needed 16 shots to reach that total and was 6 of 16 overall. Fellow guard Brittney Veik had even more struggles, going 3 of 16 and 0 for 7 from long range.

Central had lost twice already to North Platte in a pair of regular season games but had hopes that after a recent stretch of strong play, and with a full roster available, it could turn the tables on North Platte. The Knights won 76-58 on Jan. 7 when Macey Thege was unavailable. They also took a Feb. 5 matchup 76-56 when Nyamiri Blair was out of the lineup.

But that duo had just eight combined points, and Blair was shut out on an 0 for 5 shooting day. Thege went 1 for 8.

In the home jerseys, guard Kayla Pope and forward Diamond Moore-Heath proved to be difficult to stop for the Central defense. Pope scored 19 on 8 of 12 shooting and had four steals. Moore Heath shot 9 of 15, scored 18 and had a double-double on 10 rebounds.

Central came into the game having won three of four including a 73-71 victory over Southeast on Feb. 22 in the Region IX playoff. But when the offense never found any footing on Saturday, the season came to an end with a mark of 11-12.

"I am very proud of the girls this year because they stayed together as a team," coach Billy Perkins said. "With all of the cancellations due to COVID, this team stayed together and grew together until the end. The final result was not what they wanted, but they should be proud of themselves in that they never game up. I am very blessed to have coached this group."

Central played through two canceled games at the start of December then five more the rest of the season and a rescheduled game that meant three straight against Southeast.

Mitchell and Veik were named to the All-Region IX team. Those two led Central in scoring this season and were two of the three, Madisen Jelinek included, that averaged over 10 points per game.

The roster includes six sophomores and six freshman.

