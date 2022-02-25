Raider women had to show resolve in tough season

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball had an opportunity on Tuesday night to wrap it up and call it a season. After months of starts and stops, long stretches of time off, rescheduled games and canceled games it would have been hard to blame the group if it was ready to move on.

But while the circumstances have been anything but ideal, the Raiders head to North Platte on Saturday with the Region IX title on the line. Thanks to a 73-71 win over Southeast on Tuesday, Central earned the chance to play North Platte for a third time this year and get within one win of the national tournament.

Three-game sets are nothing new to a team that's endured a schedule that has included 15 days off at the end of January, seven canceled games and a finish that included three in a row against Southeast.

The final matchup between Central and Southeast, the Region IX playoff, included a 10-point first quarter deficit and another eight-point hole in the second. Just as he's seen his team do all year, Central got up off the canvas and found away.

Nothing has been perfect, or even normal, but for the Raiders, it's their story, and they're not ready to let it end.

"To come out, and with everything they've gone through the last two months, to put it all together right here at the end has been very special for them," coach Billy Perkins said. "We've been behind in most of the games, but they stick together and never turn and point the finger at anybody. This group has just been special for how they stay together and how they've bonded over the last five months."

Central started 5-1, lost four straight, had two games canceled then split two more ahead of the winter break. The Raiders sat at 6-6 at that point but eager to show what they had gained from a a four game-losing skid.

Instead, right when Central returned, the Raiders dropped three straight, had a game canceled, snapped the skid then spent the rest of January practicing but not playing. Games against the Hastings College JV, York College JV, the Peru State JV and Southeast were either postponed or canceled.

Central beat the Midland JV on Jan. 17 then didn't play again until the rescheduled game against York on Feb. 1. Central split two games then won two of three ahead of Tuesday's rematch. The Raiders beat the Storm 73-71 in Part 3 of their series.

"You come back from the Christmas break and you think, 'OK, we're about to get on a roll.' Then you have something like six games we should have won, or at least competed in, that really hurts your motivation," Perkins said. "There was a point in time I think our team was just frustrated with COVID and the whole process of cancelling games. I'm proud of the resilience they've shown to stick together. There was a two-week window that we really struggled trying to keep things together."

The frustration that had grown over two weeks of practicing without any end in sight was released Feb. 1 against York College. The Raiders held the Panther scoreless for the first five minutes of the game and only allowed three points in the first 10 minutes. Up 16 at halftime, Central put it away on a 14-3 barrage at the start of the third.

Central lost to North Platte for the second time,, had another game canceled but then won big again, 82-62 over Doan.

What followed was an odd three-game series with Southeast that included the original game on the schedule, a rescheduling of the one postponed on Jan. 29 then the regional playoff.

It was the first time the team had played four in a row since returning to campus in January.

"When you go through 10 days of practices because of one cancellation, then you have to reschedule or cancel again, that constant having to prepare for games that don't happen was really frustrating," Perkins said. "Once we started the last three weeks here having some games and some practices and focused on game plans, it's really boosted their energy."

But have the Raiders come far enough to finally win one over the Knights? The two sides met Jan. 8 in North Platte in the first game back from break for Central. North Platte racked up 21 total offensive boards and used putbacks to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 76-58 win.

In the second game in Columbus on Feb. 5, North Platte shot 45% and led by as much as 25 in the second half on its way to a 76-56 win.

What gives Central hope for the third try is not only the resolve it's shown through a tough season, but playing with a full deck. Sophomore starter and team captain Macey Thege didn't play in the first matchup. Fellow sophomore post, Nyamiri Blair, didn't play in the second.

"It'll help a lot that we have everyone and we're coming off some pretty good wins," sophomore and fellow team captain Brittney Veik said. "I think we're all pretty confident for this next game."

Veik averages a team-leading 15 points per game and is tops in the nation in free throw percentage at 92.6%. Standing just 5-foot-4 - and that listing is rather generous - Veik is perhaps the perfect example of the team's tenacity. Despite her miniature appearance, Veik has spent the last two years showing heart matters more than size.

She might be the most obvious example. But the Raiders say the roster is full of players with a similar mindset. It's why they stayed together through a challenging season and find themselves with Saturday's opportunity.

The Raiders and the Knights tip off at 2 p.m. in North Platte. The game can be viewed on the the Central website" cccraiders.com. The women's basketball page that lists the schedule has a link for video.

"We've been talking all year of 'fight' as our word. So, we fight through whatever is thrown at us and stay together as a team," Thege said. "That, ultimately, is what got us the win on Tuesday. We're ready to keep rolling."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

