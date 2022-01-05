 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEIDNER WATCH

Weidner Watch: Allison adds seven to upset win

  • Updated
  • 0
AllisonWeidner

Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (from left), Allison Weidner, and Jaz Shelley celebrate after defeating Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska women's basketball has yet to crack the top-25 this season. That might change next week when the poll comes out following Tuesday's home win over No. 8 Michigan.

Behind 20 points and seven rebounds from freshman Alex Markowksi and a defense that held the Wolverines to just 1 for 3 from long range, the Huskers took Michigan to the shed for a 79-58 win and the first Nebraska win over a top-10 team in eight years.

Local hoopster Allison Weidner had seven points of the Huskers' 79-point total, shot 3 of 6 and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also grabbed two rebounds and handed out two assists.

Weidner is averaging five points per game in a reserve role, has reached double digits twice, has a 43% shooting percentage, gone 72% from the line, 50 total rebounds and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-1 with 36 assists and 12 giveaways.

Weidner and the Huskers face another ranked foe on Sunday when No. 22 Iowa comes to Lincoln. The game tips off at 1 p.m. and can be seen on FS1.

