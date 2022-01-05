Weidner Watch: Allison adds seven to upset win

Nebraska women's basketball has yet to crack the top-25 this season. That might change next week when the poll comes out following Tuesday's home win over No. 8 Michigan.

Behind 20 points and seven rebounds from freshman Alex Markowksi and a defense that held the Wolverines to just 1 for 3 from long range, the Huskers took Michigan to the shed for a 79-58 win and the first Nebraska win over a top-10 team in eight years.

Local hoopster Allison Weidner had seven points of the Huskers' 79-point total, shot 3 of 6 and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also grabbed two rebounds and handed out two assists.

Weidner is averaging five points per game in a reserve role, has reached double digits twice, has a 43% shooting percentage, gone 72% from the line, 50 total rebounds and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-1 with 36 assists and 12 giveaways.

Weidner and the Huskers face another ranked foe on Sunday when No. 22 Iowa comes to Lincoln. The game tips off at 1 p.m. and can be seen on FS1.

