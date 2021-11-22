Weidner Watch: Nearly two triple-doubles in big Husker win

History was all over the hardwood on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena when the Husker women improved to 5-0 following a 113-58 win over North Carolina Central.

The total points put up by NU was the fourth-highest in program history. Additionally, the Huskers had 59 points in the first-half and tied the school record for the most points in the first half.

Individually, Jaz Shelley put together a triple-double on 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It's the first triple-double since 2017 and the first to include double-digit assists since 2016.

Humphrey Saint Francis' Allison Weidner nearly matched her teammate in that feat by putting together eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists. She had six assists in the first half, went 4 for 4 from the free throw line and 2 for 6 from the floor.

Weidner is averaging over 16 minutes per game as a reserve, is shooting 44%, 67% from the free throw line, has 35 total points and is second on the team with 21 total assists.

Weidner and the Huskers hit the road for the first time this week when they travel to San Diego for the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament. Nebraska plays Drexel on Friday at 6 p.m. and either San Diego or Fresno State Saturday at 4 or 6 p.m. Both games can be heard on the Husker Radio Network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.