Behrens fulfills California dreams

Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Roman Behrens has always had dreams of playing basketball on the west coast.
He made that hope a reality recently when he signed on with Holy Names University in Oakland, California.
Behrens was near the west coast in his previous stop before joining Central Community College-Columbus this past season. The former Omaha Central player started at Snow College in Utah before coming back to the area to join the Raiders.
During his one season in Columbus, Behrens dished out 8.4 assists per game - the third highest NJCAA figure in the nation.
He also added 15.2 points per game and shot 31.4 percent from behind the arc.
"It’s a good feeling," Behrens said. "That was definitely a goal of mine going into this year. It’s been weird with everything that’s going on. The recruiting process was weird because you can’t really visit anywhere or do any of the normal stuff.
"It’s definitely a good feeling to know that I’m still going to be playing next year, hopefully, if they still have the season and everything."
Behrens attended junior college with the goal of one day playing for a four-year university, but this goal didn't stop him from thinking of the team first.
His efforts led the Raiders to a 20-11 record and a Region IX championship.
That success played a big part in attracting attention for a new home.
"I was more just focused on our team this year," he said. "I knew if we did well as a team, the other stuff would come. Once schools started reaching out, I was excited to have the chance to go on and play."
Central head coach John Ritzdorf knew a big part of his job was to help get players to where they want to go.
In Behrens' case, it wasn't difficult to help him achieve his dream.
The sophomore gave Ritzdorf a list of 20 to 25 schools on the west coast he was interested in and Ritzdorf sent film to those schools. Holy Names was always a potential landing spot.
"It’s different with every kid," Ritzdorf said. "With Roman, it was pretty easy. What I try to do is help guys get where they want to go, at a level I think would be good for them. When I recruit guys and they sign I tell them, ‘My job is to help you get where you want to go, but there’s no guarantee, but give me a list of schools you’re really interested in or a level you want to play at, or a part of the country and I’ll do my best to share the film and the information and reach out to those coaches as the year goes on.’"
Behrens was open to DI and DII schools out west. Ritzdorf reached out to the coaches on the list but had the most positive response from Holy Names.
"First off, I started with him as a person," Ritzdorf said. "You’d be amazed. That shuts down a lot of recruitment before it even gets started, the type of person and student they are. Obviously, with Roman, he’s a great person and comes from a great family."
Behrens will be part of a program under a first-year head coach Daniel Eberhardt.
The Raider was impressed by the conversations the two have had and felt that it would be a good fit.
"They got a new coach this year who I think will do a good job in flipping the program around in his first year," Behrens said. "He kind of reminded me of coach Ritzdorf at CCC, which I really enjoyed this last year. That was a big part of it."
While Ritzdorf helped get Behrens name out to some colleges, he said it was Behrens who earned his spot at the Division II program.
"As a coach, I didn’t get Roman to Holy Names; Roman got himself to Holy Names," he said. "I may have helped with part of the communication and some of the conversations a coach wants to have with another coach, but I can’t and won’t take credit for getting him there."
While at Holy Names, Behrens is looking forward to the increase in competition. Once his playing days are over, he'll look to remain in the game in some form or fashion.
"I think I would definitely be interested in some sort of career path that involves basketball," he said. "I don’t know if it would necessarily be coaching or what. It would definitely be cool to have a profession that involves basketball. I feel like I’ve grown up around it and know quite a bit.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
