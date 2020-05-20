Behrens fulfills California dreams

Behrens attended junior college with the goal of one day playing for a four-year university, but this goal didn't stop him from thinking of the team first.

His efforts led the Raiders to a 20-11 record and a Region IX championship.

That success played a big part in attracting attention for a new home.

"I was more just focused on our team this year," he said. "I knew if we did well as a team, the other stuff would come. Once schools started reaching out, I was excited to have the chance to go on and play."

Central head coach John Ritzdorf knew a big part of his job was to help get players to where they want to go.

In Behrens' case, it wasn't difficult to help him achieve his dream.

The sophomore gave Ritzdorf a list of 20 to 25 schools on the west coast he was interested in and Ritzdorf sent film to those schools. Holy Names was always a potential landing spot.