Big Ten letter says scheduling 'remains fluid'

"It's very uncomfortable for the entire university," Moos said of the long wait for answers about when a season might start. "It's uncomfortable for the city of Lincoln and the whole state of Nebraska. Nebraska wants and needs football, and I want to deliver it. And I'm not sure when and if or how we're going to do that."

The contents of the letter were first reported by Eleven Warriors.

The NCAA recently ruled that teams are allowed to begin preseason camp Aug. 7 even if the season start date changes, as it has for several of the major conferences. The Big Ten, though, said it will be making its own decision on when its members can begin preseason preparations.

"We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing," the letter said. "Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled."