Big Ten reportedly postponing fall football, will attempt to move to spring

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was Nebraska’s representative on the President’s Council and was on the call Tuesday. Frost on Monday made it clear that the Nebraska leadership group was unanimously in favor of moving forward with a season this fall.

“To make a commitment to play like we want to and are doing here at Nebraska, you have to have everybody aligned,” Frost said. “I think all the people that I talk to, that are involved in making this decision, believe the same thing I do. The best thing for our state, the best thing for our community, our university, our athletic department, football team and the health and well-being of our student athletes is to play and keep an environment where we can protect.”

Even still, there were clearly divides among the Big Ten’s members about how best to proceed. Though the leadership group along with Warren are ultimately responsible for making decisions, they have also sought input from medical staffs at each school, athletic directors, coaches and players, too.

Frost said the coaches calls he’s been on have been unanimous in support.