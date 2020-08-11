Big Ten reportedly postponing fall football, will attempt to move to spring

Scott Frost said Monday he thinks his team could be ready to play in a week.
Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten is going to have to wait a lot longer than that.
The conference is delaying the start of its football season to the spring, according to multiple reports. An announcement from the conference is expected Tuesday afternoon. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had a meeting Tuesday morning, which appears to have led to the final call.
The decision comes one day after Frost and three other Big Ten coaches went public with their desire to play football this fall as rumors swirled about whether league commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors were willing to continue on a path toward competition next month.
The delay to the spring comes less than a week ago that the Big Ten announced its 10-game, conference only schedule with a slated Sept. 5 start date and touted the setup’s flexibility.
“If something were to happen where we didn’t start on Sept. 5, we have the flexibility to start on Sept. 12 or 19 and because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end, we would be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said last week when the schedule was first announced.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was Nebraska’s representative on the President’s Council and was on the call Tuesday. Frost on Monday made it clear that the Nebraska leadership group was unanimously in favor of moving forward with a season this fall.
“To make a commitment to play like we want to and are doing here at Nebraska, you have to have everybody aligned,” Frost said. “I think all the people that I talk to, that are involved in making this decision, believe the same thing I do. The best thing for our state, the best thing for our community, our university, our athletic department, football team and the health and well-being of our student athletes is to play and keep an environment where we can protect.”
Even still, there were clearly divides among the Big Ten’s members about how best to proceed. Though the leadership group along with Warren are ultimately responsible for making decisions, they have also sought input from medical staffs at each school, athletic directors, coaches and players, too.
Frost said the coaches calls he’s been on have been unanimous in support.
“Every coach says that they want to play. I think every school is in a little bit of a different situation from political environment to the shape of their student athletes, how quickly they got them back. Everybody’s in a little bit of a different situation,” he said. “But people need to understand the carnage and aftermath of what college athletics looks like if we don’t play. This isn’t as simple as canceling a Little League game and picking up and playing next Saturday.”
At least some of the other Power Five conferences are pushing on toward playing. The SEC, which delayed it start to Sept. 26 from the time it first announced a schedule last month, is among them. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning, “Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point."
The ACC also continues to advance toward playing, with a slated start of mid-September, and the Big-12 does, as well. The Pac-12 looks less certain, and leadership was reportedly set to meet Tuesday to continue discussing options.
This story will be updated.
