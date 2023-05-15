The Central Community College (CCC) softball team had its historical season come to a close Friday following two losses to Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC).

CCC hosted DMACC May 12 in the North Plains-B District Tournament falling 9-0 in the opening game.

"I think in game one there was just a lot of nerves playing against a good team like that," CCC softball coach Caitlin Simon said. "We talk so highly of DMACC, sometimes we worry too much instead of playing our game."

CCC then fell 6-2 in its final game of the season.

"In game two, I'm really proud of how they competed," Simon said. "Their goal was to come out and compete until the end which we did. We could go out proud."

The losses put an end to CCC's best season where they won a school record of 31 games, the Raiders also won their first Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference championship and claimed Region 9 title for a second straight season.

Prior to the losses, CCC beat North Platte Community College 9-1 on May 6, advancing to face Southeast Community College on May 7 for the Region 9 title. The Raiders bested SCC 10-8 at home to claim the title.

The Region 9 title gave the Raiders a chance to face the DMACC Bears in the districts. Unfortunately for CCC, DMACC was able to sweep the Raiders.

In the opening game, DMACC started fast by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning while holding CCC scoreless.

The Bears would strike even harder in the second inning by adding six more runs in large part to a Raider error. With the six runs, DMACC's lead was extended to 9-0 heading into the bottom of the second.

"That was a 3-0 ball game but one little error was huge," Simon said. "There's no excuses for the second inning, we could have made some better plays but at the end of the day we have to move on from that."

DMACC would continue to hold the Raiders scoreless to complete the shutout while only allowing two hits in the game. The game would only last five innings with the Raiders getting run-ruled.

The two hits for CCC came from Kaylee McNeese and Katie Paczosa.

Kailee Pollard got the start in the circle for the Raiders, she would pitch two innings allowing seven hits, five walks and nine runs.

Addison Kudron would take over for Pollard for the final three innings only allowing one hit and walk in the 9-0 loss.

In the second game, the Bears would start strong again and took a 1-0 lead into the second inning off a solo home run. CCC's defense would step up later in the inning with the bases loaded for the Bears and strand three DMACC runners.

DMACC would add three more runs in the second to take a 4-0 lead into the third inning.

CCC later added one run in the fourth inning to cut the Bears' lead to 4-1.

In the fifth, DMACC added two more runs while the Raiders added one run at the top of the sixth.

CCC avoided the run rule again in game two with DMACC having the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. The Raiders were once again able to hold strong to force the final out while allowing no runs and stranding three Bears on base, again, to show some muscle on defense.

"We've been doing that all year, defensively that's put us in a position to win 31 games," Simon said. "Our pitchers work hard but they got to thank the defense behind them."

In the bottom of the seventh, CCC's first two batters went down on strikes and the third batter never got to the plate as the game was called due to weather cutting the Raiders' last stand short.

CCC finished the second game with six hits. Addison Heule led with two hits, she also had the Raiders' only two RBIs by batting in Andrea Palma and McNeese. Palma and McNeese also added hits in the outing.

The other two hits for CCC went to Caroline Riffer and Paczosa.

Kudron pitched the entire game for the Raiders, allowing 12 hits, four walks and six runs in the loss.

The Raiders' losses also ends the CCC careers of Riffer, Paczosa, Payten Gibson, Emma Lees, Kenzie Bonner, McNeese, Pollard and Jada Berry.

"The eight leaving is really my first big recruiting class, the first group to go two full seasons outside of COVID," Simon said. "They're a special group, the history they've brought to the program will last and they've also helped build the program."

The Raiders have eight freshmen that are set to return for CCC with the hopes of reaching new highs.

"I want them to want to be here every year, wanting to be in this game and looking past this game," Simon said. "From here on out we're looking past this game, we're not just thinking in our heads districts is our last stop."