Central Community College (CCC) softball kicked off its season on Feb. 18 in Arkansas beating North Arkansas College 12-4 in the season opener.

The Raiders have played 12 games since winning game one giving them a 6-7 overall record with over 30 games remaining in the season.

CCC dropped its two most recent games at Iowa Western Community College falling 10-6 in the first game and 7-4 in the second on Monday.

A day prior the Raiders bested conference foe North Platte Community College twice winning 15-0 in the first game of the day and 3-1 in the second. With the two wins, CCC sits at 2-0 in conference play with the next set of conference games coming on April 7 at Southeast Community College.

The Raiders have also faired well at home with a 3-1 record while struggling on the road going 3-3. CCC has been winless at neutral sites and sit at 0-3.

Through the Raiders' first 13 games they scored 80 runs while allowing 71. CCC offense has also combined for 108 hits on the season with 29 resulting in extra bases including three home runs as a team.

Leading the charge on offense for CCC has been freshman infielder McKinna Moats leading the Raiders with 21 hits, 15 RBI, two home runs and a .488 batting average.

Moats was also named the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Division II softball player of the week.

Caroline Riffer is second on the team with 20 hits and a .455 batting average. Emma Lees follows behind with 11 RBI and one home run.

The Raiders have a .315 batting average as a team.

CCC pitching has been led by Kailee Pollard's 3.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Pollard also leads the team with 37 innings pitched and eight starts. She currently has a 4-2 record including three complete games.

A trio of Raiders has made up the rest of the rotation with Addison Kudron, Andera Palma and Addison Heule. Kudron has pitched 19 innings and has a 5.16 ERA. Palma has added 14.2 innings from the mound for CCC with a 4.77 ERA and Heule has pitched 11.1 innings with an 8.03 ERA.

As a team, the Raiders have a 4.87 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

Heule and Moats led the defense with Huele recording 49 putouts and Moats adding 45.

CCC will be back on the Diamond Tuesday as the Raiders host Northeast Community College for a doubleheader.