The Central Community College softball team is in the midst of a historic season.

The 2022-2023 Raiders have etched their names into the CCC history books for most wins in a season as they currently sit at 28-15.

CCC is led by a member of the previous record-setting team as Raider coach Caitlin Simon was a member of the 2014 team that went 25-19.

“When I played I guess you just don’t realize how big these moments are,” Simon said. “I just think it’s more special to see it happen for the athletes now.”

The Raiders have also earned their first Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference championship in program history. CCC earned the bragging rights of the conference title on Wednesday after closing conference play with a 9-3 record.

“It’s a pretty cool thing to do and CCC softball has never done it,” Simon said. “It’s just another thing to write in the history books, but it’s definitely not something that we’re settling for.”

On Wednesday, CCC spilt its doubleheader with conference foe McCook Community College. The Raiders dropped the opener 2-1 before bouncing back to win 10-2 in the second game.

“You always wanna win the first one in the day, it’s a little bit of momentum for you for the day,” Simon said. “The past couple outings, we have actually lost the first game and come back and won the second game. Just putting us in scenarios like this late in the season is gonna help us in the tournament.”

The Raiders close out regular season play on Monday with CCC traveling to face Mount Marty University JV for a doubleheader. CCC will then open postseason play on May 6, with the Raiders hosting the Region IX tournament.

CCC will face the winner of North Platte Community College and Southeast Community College on May 6, with the championship taking place between the three teams on May 7.

“Hopes and expectations are we win the region,” Simon said. “Last year when we won our region, we ended up going to DMACC (Des Moines Area Community College), who was number one in the nation.”

The Raiders fell 13-5 in the first game and 9-1 in the second with CCC’s season coming to a close.

“It was just one of those feelings where we just never thought it was gonna happen,” Simon said. “This year our mindset is different. This year we know we can compete with good teams.”

CCC’s success this season wasn’t evident early with the Raiders opening play with a 1-3 record.

“It’s always fun to look back and see where we were and where we are now,” Simon said. “Obviously first weekend you’re just not the same team. Our pitching wasn’t what it is. Our hitting wasn’t what it is.”

The key issue for Simon was the Raiders’ defense in the first few games.

“We were making errors that we don’t make,” Simon said. “Looking to this point of the season defense is what has kept us in games.”

Along with the Raiders’ defense, another key for the team has been the pitching staff.

Overall, CCC has a team ERA of 3.85 and leading the Raiders in the pitcher’s circle has been Kailee Pollard. Pollard has pitched 119.2 innings and has a 3.51 ERA and has recorded 73 strikeouts.

“She’s kind of our go-to person when it comes to starting the day,” Simon said. “She’s very consistent, she’s a little lefty. She’s very good against good hitters because it’s just timing.”

When Pollard isn’t in the pitcher’s circle, CCC has three other pitches that Simon relies on.

“That’s one of our strengths,” Simon said.

Addison Kudron is second on the Raiders with 72 innings pitches, she has the best ERA with 3.31. The other Raiders that have had some time in the pitcher’s circle have been Andrea Palma and Addison Heule.

At the plate for CCC, the Raiders have scored 306 runs this season.

Leading off with the bat for CCC has been Caroline Riffer. Riffer is third in the nation with 53 stolen bases, she also leads the team with a .474 batting average.

“She’s an All-American from last year and we’re hoping to repeat that this year,” Simon said. “Once we get her on, it’s almost a guarantee we’re gonna score with a couple of stolen bases and a hit or a bunt.”

McKinna Moats leads the Raiders in both home runs and RBI. Moats has nailed 11 out of the park and brought in 54 runners.

“Moats is just a natural,” Simon said. “She is our power hitter through and through. With her, you know we’re guaranteed a deep fly, a hard line drive, or a home run.”

Simon credits the players for the Raiders’ success this season as CCC has collected multiple first-time accomplishments for the program.

“The biggest thing with the current team is just the maturity that we have that carries into the playing field,” Simon said. “We’ve had a lot of maturity and growth, these girls get their stuff done.”