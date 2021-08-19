Central men to rely on depth

New Central Men's coach Luis Pulido has no idea who's going to play on Thursday. Well, not exactly. That's not quite a fair assessment.
Pulido is as prepared and ready as any. But with a roster full of talented players, setting a starting lineup and determining substitution patterns may remain an open question up to game time.
The former head coach at Dakota Wesleyan and head coach of the Columbus High girls returns to the city to lead Central Community College men's soccer after Hawken Hanna stepped down a little over a month ago.
Pulido has only had that amount of time to prepare and assess the program's returnees and new recruits. It's been a time crunch, but Pulido wasn't caught off guard by the trouble he might have picking a lineup.
What he saw on film has proven to be true over nearly two weeks since fall training camp began. From the first guy to the last guy on the list, the margin is so razor thin that it seems likely the Raiders will utilize everyone each time they step on the field.
"They're pretty skilled and they're pretty fast. I'd say it's a good team, a decent team," Pulido said before practice on Wednesday. "Our biggest strength this year is depth. We played three (30-minute sessions) on Saturday, and whatever combination we had it looked good. They moved the ball and were able to control the game."
Saturday was an exhibition with Dakota Wesleyan, Pulido's old school. Central scored six times, once on itself, in a 5-1 win.
The Raiders have 27 players on the roster, all but three who were in place before Pulido arrived. He added a centerback out of California, winger from Arizona and keeper from Omaha.
Three from Columbus are on the roster: goalkeeper Alex Morales, midfielder/forward Yeysen Marion Chavez and striker Ivan Lopez.
Morales was Columbus High's man in net in 2019 when the Discoverers played for a Class B state title.
"I feel like we are way more organized than last year," he said. "Everyone is in the positions they need to be, everyone is communicating well and passing the ball around well and we're just a much better unit now."
When the group came together for the first practice on Aug. 6, Puildo already had a handle on the group. He recruited many of the players while at Dakota Wesleyan and was familiar with their skill sets.
Additionally, in reviewing film of last year, he noticed two elements of the attack that had become Central's offensive identity. Pulido showed the team how that attack could be easily defended, had discussions about what he'd like to see instead and the group went to work.
Since then, it's been a battle for playing time.
"Even now, the lineup changes every training just because guys will step up and play well, or we find different combinations that work well," he said. "I'd say we're still figuring that part out, but it's a good problem to have."
Central has three options in goal and four solid centerbacks, in Pulido's opinion. He doesn't have a specific process for determining starters, choosing instead to recognize who's at top form and getting him on the field. That being said, it's mostly about chemistry and understanding. Which personnel work best together?
"Even now, when we play there's a combination of three or four players who look good together," Pulido said. "If I were to compare one of the guys out of the four with a guy who he's starting over, I don't know if he's better than that guy but that combination with the other three makes him really valuable."
He reveals the starting 11 typically right before the match or the day of. The decision-making process is so fluid that warmup training the day of a match could change Pulido's mind. That's purposefully meant to identify who's at his best. That way, Pulido said, the guys know everyone has a chance to contribute whether they're starting now or not until later in the season.
Central opens the 2021 season on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at home against Northeastern Junior College. It's one of four matches the Raiders will play before the end of the month. They host Western Nebraska Community College on Friday, travel to Northeast in Norfolk on Wednesday and host Garden City on July 28.
"The focus for the group, if you ask the guys, they're trying to win a national championship," Pulido said. "That's a mindset I try to instill in any team. I did that at Dakota Wesleyan, too. That team was far from doing that, but that was the mindset they trained with. I feel like any other mindset would be a waste of our time."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columustelegram.com.