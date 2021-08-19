Central men to rely on depth

"Even now, the lineup changes every training just because guys will step up and play well, or we find different combinations that work well," he said. "I'd say we're still figuring that part out, but it's a good problem to have."

Central has three options in goal and four solid centerbacks, in Pulido's opinion. He doesn't have a specific process for determining starters, choosing instead to recognize who's at top form and getting him on the field. That being said, it's mostly about chemistry and understanding. Which personnel work best together?

"Even now, when we play there's a combination of three or four players who look good together," Pulido said. "If I were to compare one of the guys out of the four with a guy who he's starting over, I don't know if he's better than that guy but that combination with the other three makes him really valuable."

He reveals the starting 11 typically right before the match or the day of. The decision-making process is so fluid that warmup training the day of a match could change Pulido's mind. That's purposefully meant to identify who's at his best. That way, Pulido said, the guys know everyone has a chance to contribute whether they're starting now or not until later in the season.