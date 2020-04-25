Central soccer busy recruiting

Central Community College-Columbus women's soccer head coach Jamie Bennett has been hard at work recruiting.
Even starting as early as last year, Bennett started looking at the class of 2020 to beef up the roster of a program that will be entering its second season come fall.
Thus far, the Raiders have signed 11 players to the roster, nine of which are on scholarship.
Bennett isn't done looking for players as he would ideally like to add two to three more players with the current roster sitting at 18 players.
Recruiting has been somewhat of a struggle with no high school games being played and players not being allowed to visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I would like to add two to three more," Bennett said. "Right now we’re sitting at 18 for the team. I was hoping to be between 20 and 22. I’m looking. Obviously, with no soccer going on and not being able to go visit anybody or have them visit it’s difficult.
"(I started the recruiting process) about this point last year. When I would go watch the high school games I was watching seniors, but I was also really intent on watching the juniors to see who might be able to help the next year. It started last year and then we had ID camps this summer. Going into the fall it’s kind of been a nonstop process."
Raynicia Charles
Charles is a forward from Trinidad and Tobago who has international experience. She has played on the Trinidad and Tobago U15, U17 and U20 teams.
"We’re really excited about her coming in here and hopefully bringing that international experience and carrying that over to the college game," Bennett said. "The reason we started to look at her was there were a couple of players on the men’s team from Trinidad and Tobago.
"We were just sitting there talking to them one time, they had brought up Raynicia. We just started talking and got a good relationship going between the two of us. She liked the things she heard about CCC from the men’s players. I watched some of her film and talked to men’s players about her. I was really excited when she committed."
Charles scored 54 goals and recorded 104 assists throughout her high school career.
Emily Fisher
Fisher comes to Central with no high school soccer experience but has played for some of the top clubs in the state.
She's is a senior at Yutan this year.
"Emily is a unique individual," Bennett said. "She’s got eight or nine years of club experience for some of the better clubs in the state. Though her resume isn’t maybe what some people would consider a great catch, I think she’s kind of the diamond in the rough. I think she’s got good athleticism. She’s athletic and has had some good training over the years."
Fisher received interest from a four-year university, but the program wanted her to polish her skills at a junior college and recommended Central.
She was also the starting placekicker on the football team for Yutan and a junior and senior.
Laura Jovanovich
Jovanovich is a center back from Germany.
Bennett learned of Jovanovich from an agent who sent her info to colleges across the county.
"She was one that I liked the way she played," Bennett said. "We just started talked and formed a good relationship. She and her family had to put a lot of faith in the coaches they’re going to send their daughter halfway around the world to. We just had a nice relationship with her and her family. She felt like CCC was the place to start her college soccer at."
Samantha Morales
Morales is an attacking midfielder or forward from Lexington.
She caught Bennett's eye in a game last year.
"Sam was one of the players I saw play last year," he said. "I loved her creativity and loved the way she played. I started the recruiting process early with her. We had constant communication and ID camps and visits to her games and everything."
Madalyn Ayers
Ayers is a defender from North Platte.
Bennett met her last year, while he was recruiting another player.
"I liked the way she played," he said. "I liked her tenacity. I just started forming the relationship and was talking to her as much as I could and going to visit her.
"She’s an aggressive hard-working player. She’s got a lot of quality club experience playing with Nebraska Select. She’ll bring that tenacity and the fight to CCC."
Janet Cortez
Cortez can play at outside midfielder or outsider defender. She is a senior on Lincoln Northeast.
"I went to a couple of her indoor games and loved what I saw as a player," Bennett said. "Her high school coach actually attended CCC a few years back on the men’s team. We had that connection.
"Even though she’s more a defender or outside midfielder she has a lot of creativity. She’s got good size for a defender, so she’ll bring some physicality. She brings a little bit of flair to the game."
Sydney Weiler
Weiler plays defender for Kearney.
"Sydney was actually the very first player I saw when I went on my very first recruiting trip a year and a half ago," Bennett said. "She’s undersized but works harder than anyone on the field. She understands the game. She knows when to make runs and when to stay back. She’s going to be a pitbull for 90 minutes."
Rounding out the rest of the class
The other four recruits for Central are Katty Tercero and Karla Garcia from Lexington, Berenice Rodriguez from Columbus High and Angela Correta from Hastings.
Bennett is hoping to add a few more players and is hoping to find some in the local area.
That has proven difficult with the current situation.
"Obviously as a community college I like to recruit this area of 150 to a 200-mile radius," Bennett said. "I’m looking there. With not being able to watch games, you have to get creative. I’m turning over every stone within our state's borders and internationally as well. I start around her and work my way out. It will come down to whoever I think will be a good fit and wants to be here."
Bennett is also hoping to add a goalie to the squad to backup Rachel Willette who will be a sophomore next season.
With the returning players and the new class, Bennett believes next year's team will be even better than the first.
"I really like my depth everywhere," he said. "Last year, I probably had eight or nine true soccer players. This year, I’ve got 15 or 16 high-quality soccer players. I think our talent level got deeper, but I also think more importantly our depth got a lot deeper. We’ll be able to sub this year and sub with quality as opposed to trying to glue something together."
