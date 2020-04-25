Central soccer busy recruiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Community College-Columbus women's soccer head coach Jamie Bennett has been hard at work recruiting.

Even starting as early as last year, Bennett started looking at the class of 2020 to beef up the roster of a program that will be entering its second season come fall.

Thus far, the Raiders have signed 11 players to the roster, nine of which are on scholarship.

Bennett isn't done looking for players as he would ideally like to add two to three more players with the current roster sitting at 18 players.

Recruiting has been somewhat of a struggle with no high school games being played and players not being allowed to visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to add two to three more," Bennett said. "Right now we’re sitting at 18 for the team. I was hoping to be between 20 and 22. I’m looking. Obviously, with no soccer going on and not being able to go visit anybody or have them visit it’s difficult.