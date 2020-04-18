Central softball adds three players, looks for more

So, while the recruiting period normally goes from January until March, this year that timetable has been extended.

"Obviously, this is my first year (recruiting)," Simon said. "But, just looking at other colleges and even what Jack (Gutierrez) did in previous years, usually that January, February, March area is where you get those signees and you have that class ready to go.

"I think this year is a whole different story. Not only for us, but everyone. So many recruits were looking forward to coming to watch us play this season. Obviously, that didn’t get to happen. They also didn’t get a chance to come and do a campus visit. COVID-19 plays a huge role in recruiting."

With no knowledge of just how long everything is going to last, coaches have no timetable of recruiting for the upcoming season.

"Honestly, it’s kind of up in the air," Simon said. "Obviously, the sooner the better, but at the same time, I want to sign those right people for the program and the school."