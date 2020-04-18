Central softball adds three players, looks for more

While Central Community College-Columbus softball had its season canceled, head coach Caitlin Simon is still hard at work getting ready for next year.
The first-year head coach has already signed three players to next year's squad and hopes to add around five more.
The three players that have committed to Central are Ellie Douglas of Hastings, Shianne Willmon from Holyoake, Colorado and Kinsley Wilmer of Fort Calhoun.
While the Raiders hope to add a few more players, the coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult.
Ideally, Simon said she'd like to find enough to have a roster at 16, which is what the Raiders had this year.
"We’re looking at maybe about five more girls," she said. "I'm in the works of talking to girls. We would be okay with about 16 girls like we had this year. I’m not trying to just fill a roster to fill a roster. I’m trying to bring in kids that will have an impact on the program both academically and athletically."
Potential players aren't able to visit campus currently, and with the season canceled, they are also unable to meet the team.
So, while the recruiting period normally goes from January until March, this year that timetable has been extended.
"Obviously, this is my first year (recruiting)," Simon said. "But, just looking at other colleges and even what Jack (Gutierrez) did in previous years, usually that January, February, March area is where you get those signees and you have that class ready to go.
"I think this year is a whole different story. Not only for us, but everyone. So many recruits were looking forward to coming to watch us play this season. Obviously, that didn’t get to happen. They also didn’t get a chance to come and do a campus visit. COVID-19 plays a huge role in recruiting."
With no knowledge of just how long everything is going to last, coaches have no timetable of recruiting for the upcoming season.
"Honestly, it’s kind of up in the air," Simon said. "Obviously, the sooner the better, but at the same time, I want to sign those right people for the program and the school."
As it stands, Central has four pitchers on the roster and would like to add one more.
Other needs for the Raiders and middle infielders and outfield.
"Right now, we’re sitting at four pitchers," Simon said. "Obviously, a fifth one would be ideal just like we had this year. Also a couple of middle infielders and of course outfielders. We lost two outfielders, but also two of our pitchers are outfielders. To have someone that’s strictly outfield would benefit us as well."
Simon also came into recruiting with an emphasis on finding reliable hitters.
"Obviously if you can hit, you’re going to find yourself on the field easier," she said. "Our priority when we go out and recruit is to find those kids that have big bats. The practice from August to mid-February can get them to where they need to be defensively."
Ellie Douglas
Douglas is a pitcher out of Hastings High School, where she helped lead the Tigers to a 26-9 record and a district championship in 2019.
She had a 3.62 ERA and finished with a record of 18-7 in the circle. She also had a batting average of .325.
"Ellie comes from a really successful high school program," Simon said. "Honestly, I was quite shocked come January when she was still out there on the recruiting pages. I took my shot with her. She came on a visit and loved the campus. She liked the girls. I think it was one of those things right when she got to Central, we met, we had a good feeling about it."
Douglas was named All-State Honorable Mention by many newspapers including the Lincoln Journal State and the Omaha World Herald.
As a senior, Douglas pitched 123.2 innings in 32 games and recorded 78 strikeouts. At the plate, she maintained a .295 batting average, logged 28 RBIs and scored 13 runs.
"She comes from a successful program," Simon said. "She was their go-to pitcher. She’ll just bring a competitive edge and strength to the circle."
She plans on majoring in early childhood education at Central.
Shianne Willmon
Willmon is a senior at Holyoake High (CO) where she helped lead the Dragons to an 11-11 record.
She played first base and sported a .486 batting average.
"She was also one of those that was kind of a shock how late she was unsigned," Simon said. "I also found her on a recruiting page. She has a big bat, and that’s going to make an immediate impact on the program. She plays infield as well. I truly think she’ll make an immediate impact as well."
Willmon earned All-State Honorable Mention honors in 2019 and was named All-Conference during her senior and junior seasons. She was also selected to play in the 2020 Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State game.
"I am looking forward to competing at a new level and getting to know my teammates," said Willmon in a press release, who also participated in basketball and track.
Willmon will be an academic transfer major at CCC.
"First thing (that stuck out to me) was obviously her batting average," Simon said. "She was hitting .486. She went on a lot of visits as well. She was kind of looking for that place to call home. She came to Central and she loved the campus. She loved the facilities and just everything that Central had."
Kinsley Wimer
Wimer is a senior at Fort Calhoun High School where she has put together a career batting average of .486.
She logged 88 career hits and posted 10 home runs, 59 singles and 19 doubles.
Wimer earned All-State Honorable Mention honors as a senior and junior and was named All-Nebraska Capital Conference in 2019 and 2018.
"I am looking forward to continuing playing the sport I love throughout my college years," said Wimer in a press release, who also participated in basketball and track. "I am excited to get to know the team and make new friends. I want to continue to learn and grow both as a student and as a player."
Wimer will be a criminal justice major at CCC.
"Her high school team obviously wasn’t the best," Simon said. "I think they won one game this year. That’s where sometimes you go to those teams and find their best player. It’s someone that going into college can get a lot of different things out of the practices that we have, the hitting instruction that we give. I think she’ll really benefit from going to a two-year college right away."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
