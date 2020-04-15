Central Softball: No chance to show full potential

Caitlin Simon's first season as head coach of Central Community College-Columbus softball didn't go as planned. Only 10 games in, the NJCAA announced the cancellation of the remainder of all spring sports, leaving the Raiders with many unanswered questions about what they could have achieved.
Central was 4-6 in the first 10 games but played multiple ranked teams and competed against some of the best teams in the country. The final scores not fully withstanding, her team's performance gave Simon hope for what the rest of the season could have held.
Central came into the season with goals of making a postseason run and playing softball into May.
"The hardest part is it being my first year as a head coach," Simon said. "The girls bought into all the change that we brought to the program this year. We only got 10 games to really show the change in the program and where it was going."
Pitching is what many in the program believed to be the strength of the team. From what she witnessed early on, Simon was confident success in the circle was going to translate to success overall.
"I just don’t think we got the amount of games to show what our pitchers could have done," she said. "In that aspect, we really didn’t show the capability our pitchers had for a whole season. That was hard because we did talk a lot about the pitchers and how much they brought to the team...
"I would say other than that, we were on track. Play for May was our goal. I think we were on track. The last tournament we went to, we were competing with ranked teams. That says a lot about how, early on, we were in the season. It says a lot about what the last month and a half could have been like."
This season is especially hard for the sophomores, who saw their careers come to a sudden end. Since none are planning on continuing past Central, the news of a cancellation was especially painful.
Sophomore pitcher Liberty Josoff had aspirations of continuing her softball career but never had the chance to show what she could do and earn a spot at a four-year school.
Additionally, as a freshman, she suffered a torn labrum after pitching in less than 10 games. Her college career amounted to no more than a few appearances.
"Right now she’s kind of taking it step by step," Simon said. "I think if the opportunity popped up, she would be very interested in taking it. Right now her focus is academics and graduating in May, like all the other sophomores."
While this marks the end of softball for the second-year players, Simon said she has no doubt they'll go on to do great things. The sophomores are focused on their classes and finishing their academic year.
After leaving Central, many will go on to bigger universities to earn bachelor degrees.
"We talk all the time, and they’re satisfied with the change that was brought to the program and the direction the program is going," Simon said. "They feel good about that. But they do miss the fact that they didn’t get to finish their season and kind of show everyone what they could do and what their potential was."
Simon's focus now shifts to next season. The Raiders have already signed three recruits to join the 10 freshmen that will return.
One struggle that Central is facing is recruiting during the pandemic. Recruits aren't able to visit the campus, which is one of the main selling points for the Raiders.
Central has a new turf softball field that is one of the main draws for potential recruits. Without that asset, Simon is finding other ways to reach out to recruits via methods such as texting and Face Time.
Central is also trying to put together a virtual tour video of the campus to send to recruits.
As far as how the team can perform next year, Simon said the group may lack experience but could be a threat at the end of the year.
"It is going to be kind of another building year because we didn’t get to finish the season," she said. "But, having the 10 freshmen that we have, I do believe we’re going to take a step forward.
"They’re great leaders, and I think they’re going to be great leaders for incoming freshmen. I really do think with the team that we have on paper that it’s going to be a step forward. It might take some time, but eventually, it’s going to be a step forward."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
