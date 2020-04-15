Central Softball: No chance to show full potential

"I just don’t think we got the amount of games to show what our pitchers could have done," she said. "In that aspect, we really didn’t show the capability our pitchers had for a whole season. That was hard because we did talk a lot about the pitchers and how much they brought to the team...

"I would say other than that, we were on track. Play for May was our goal. I think we were on track. The last tournament we went to, we were competing with ranked teams. That says a lot about how, early on, we were in the season. It says a lot about what the last month and a half could have been like."

This season is especially hard for the sophomores, who saw their careers come to a sudden end. Since none are planning on continuing past Central, the news of a cancellation was especially painful.

Sophomore pitcher Liberty Josoff had aspirations of continuing her softball career but never had the chance to show what she could do and earn a spot at a four-year school.