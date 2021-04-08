Central Volleyball: A sense of pride in short season

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball finished an abbreviated spring season on March 27 with a road loss to North Platte Community College. The final match, a 3-2 defeat, closed the season at 9-15 and with three losses to the Knights.

In an irregular schedule moved to the spring and with more opponents from the top division of the NJCAA, it appears there was little accomplished in all that waiting. And, to be certain, it was a little bit slow going.

But coach Abby Pollart can't help but imagine how things may have been different with more time. Despite the rough finish, Central looked to be advancing to another level. The final match, a near comeback from down 0-2, is just a small example of what could have been.

"We were just starting to put it all together, and it would have been fun to see what one more week of that looked like for us," Pollart said. "I think we would have till continued to grow in that way and really put it together."

Central lacked consistency early in the regional final and couldn't seize the lead in the first two sets of the loss at North Platte. Rather than panic, Pollart made adjustments, the Raiders fought back and forced it into a fifth.

That's easier said than done following a pair of 3-0 sweeps to the same team earlier in the year.