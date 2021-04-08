Central Volleyball: A sense of pride in short season

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball finished an abbreviated spring season on March 27 with a road loss to North Platte Community College. The final match, a 3-2 defeat, closed the season at 9-15 and with three losses to the Knights.
In an irregular schedule moved to the spring and with more opponents from the top division of the NJCAA, it appears there was little accomplished in all that waiting. And, to be certain, it was a little bit slow going.
But coach Abby Pollart can't help but imagine how things may have been different with more time. Despite the rough finish, Central looked to be advancing to another level. The final match, a near comeback from down 0-2, is just a small example of what could have been.
"We were just starting to put it all together, and it would have been fun to see what one more week of that looked like for us," Pollart said. "I think we would have till continued to grow in that way and really put it together."
Central lacked consistency early in the regional final and couldn't seize the lead in the first two sets of the loss at North Platte. Rather than panic, Pollart made adjustments, the Raiders fought back and forced it into a fifth.
That's easier said than done following a pair of 3-0 sweeps to the same team earlier in the year.
But when it might have been easy to pack it in and get it over with, Pollart saw something different. She called for changing the blocking scheme and saw it pay off. Central won the third and jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the fourth.
Unfortunately, after showing fight, some anxiety may have crept in. Pollart said the Raiders were playing more to not to lose while North Platte stayed loose and had the upper hand in the winner-take-all fifth. It finished in a 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 15-9 Knights' victory.
It was frustrating for sure, especially at the hands of the same opponent. Regardless, had Central found this form earlier in the season the Raiders might have still been playing.
That it took a while had nothing to do with motivation. Pollart said that was there all along. It was the reason the team nearly pulled off the comeback and found a way to get better without allowing losing to sidetrack the team. The final match was all of that rolled into one.
"They didn't want to go down that way," Pollart said. "There was a spark. You could tell on their faces, there was a willingness to fight."
Central failed to win back-to-back matches in a a season that started Jan. 29 and included a 1-3 weekend. Serve receive was often a struggle. The Raiders averaged more than eight serve receive errors per set. In the first loss to North Platte on Feb. 10, Central committed 16 service errors. That many free points that often were an obstacle that came up time and again.
Defense was the strength of the team. Although the Raiders had trouble starting off some points, they kept just as many alive with a never-say-die attitude.
Devyn Erickson, Emily Otten, Chloe Odbert and Kloe Felker all finished with 150 or more digs for the season. The team had over 1,100 and averaged 13.48 per set.
Otten was tops with 237 kills and 801 attacks, Rachel Otten had 130 kills and led the team with a .204 hitting percentage, Odbert set up a team-high 670 assists, Jordan Wegner had 12 solo blocks and 76 total and Erickson had 33 aces.
"I'm super, super proud of the way this group fought at the end, and the way they fought all year. It was a unique year for everybody, including all the teams we faced. It was a testament to all the athletes across the country," Pollart said. "But I've got to to give it to our athletes. They made a lot of adjustments and a lot of changes throughout the year to make our season happen. I've got to be proud of the fact we're playing and that we made so much growth throughout the season."
Erickson, Wagner and Miranda Summers were the three sophomores on the team that will move on to the next stage in life. There were seven freshmen on the roster. That can change before next season, but there are also five recruits, so far, that have signed on to the program.
"I'm super proud of those three sophomores," Pollart said. "They led this group of freshmen really well, and they pushed themselves as leaders to be the best versions of themselves as leaders."
That meant setting an example as servant leaders that have what's best for the team in mind. Pollart expects that to continue.
"I think this group of freshmen is hungry to continue doing what we did," she said. "I can see this group wanting to start off in August the way we finished in March, not have a gap between the two and get after it right away."
There's a desire not to let a tough season full of lessons go to waste. Whatever the group looks like in four months, Pollart knows that there will be a drive remaining from this winter.
"We've got a really competitive group - kids that want to win, that know how to win and that are empowered to win," Pollart said. "I think we're going to see a drive between this team and our incoming recruits that they just want to get to work, get in the gym and get better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.