Central volleyball battled through tough early-season schedule

Central Community College (CCC) volleyball is off to a 6-8 start navigating through a tough early-season schedule. The Raiders are 6-8 and they've won three of their last five matches, including a win Wednesday night against No. 9 Hawkeye Community College in Norfolk.

Hawkeye is one of three ranked opponents Central has played. On Aug. 27, No. 3 Kirkwood Community College swept the Raiders in straight sets. One week later, No. 8 Iowa Central defeated Central in four sets.

"We've certainly had some highs and had some lows. (Last night), we had a big win and followed up with some inconsistency against Northeast and took a loss. That's kind of been the story. We show really great moments, but we're not holding it over a long period of time just yet," Raiders head coach Mary Young said. "We really show some inconsistency and maybe some inexperience in our play at times. Our ability to control our errors has been a little bit of an issue. Those are things that can be fixed. There's a lot for us to look forward to."

Central is trying to build consistency and trust within the team as it pushes through its schedule. On Friday, it'll No. 13 McHenry County College and on Saturday morning, Central will square off against No. 6 Heartland Community College.

"That can break your confidence a little bit too and can affect your consistency, but when you play that type of competition, it's going to make you better," Young said. "It might just take us a little bit more time because of our schedule."

The Raiders freshmen have been big contributors, making up three of its top four kills leaders. Sophomore Ashley Brown leads the way with 189 kills. Freshmen Kennedi Branigan is second with 130 kills, Chelsea Fisher tallied 100 and Katee Korte recorded 72.

"Chelsea (Fisher) and Katee (Korte) have such a big presence at the net with their blocking, but Chelsea has really done well the last week being a force at the net with her attack. Katee is just so consistent," Young said. "Not always the flashiest player, but just very consistent and just doesn't make a lot of errors. Kennedi (Branigan) has really come to life quite a bit. She's just played well for us. She brings some energy to the court and she's pretty potent."

Jill Kelly has stepped into the libero role and leads the team with 202 digs. Kamryn Chohon posted 429 assists and 187 digs to start the season. Korte and Fisher have also been a big defensive presence at the net, stuffing 49 and 46 shots, respectively.

"We have pretty good depth. We have some weapons at times to where we can be very, very strong. Jill Kelly is playing very well right now. We have a strong setter in Kamryn Chohon. We have Katee Korte and Chelsea Fisher, just great blockers at the net. When we get our blocking scheme going, it really fuels our defense and offense at the same time. We have a lot of talent."

The overall consistency and passing are two areas, Young said, the Raiders are looking to improve on as it approaches the halfway mark of the season.

"Our passing can be a little bit more effective. There's just been times where we've struggled. The ability to control our unforced errors," Young said. "We should really be diminishing those by this point and they should be getting lower and lower. We had a lot of unforced errors against Northeast. Those are things that we control. We have to learn to step up and control those things. The good news is I think we will."