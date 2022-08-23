Central volleyball motivated to reach nationals following tough district defeat

Central Community College volleyball came achingly close to reaching nationals last year. After Mary Young swooped in right before the season after a coaching departure, the Raiders were one set away from qualifying for nationals.

However, it fell apart for Central. It dropped three sets in a row and lost to North Dakota State College of Science 3-2 in the win-or-go-home game three.

With the Raiders having already played two matches this season and Young back in the role full-time, expectations have been set high entering this season.

"We have a little bitter taste in our math on what happened to us a year ago. We were really a few points away. I think we do feel like we blew it. Just one of those things that we just paused and we blew it," Young said. "We had a lot of time to think about that and a little bit of a bitter feeling. I know that's really motivated our sophomore group. Our freshmen understands what the mission is, so I think that's a good thing."

After jumping into to reprise the role as volleyball head coach last year, Young has had a full offseason in her second stint as the volleyball head. That familiarity has allowed for a faster start to practice this month.

"I didn't really know the players. I guess the best thing has been is they know the drills. The sophomores know the drills," Young said. "They know the expectations and they're able to bring the freshmen along with them where as last year, I was bringing all of them with me. It's a little bit more shared responsibility. I think that is really good for this team."

Raiders outside hitter Ashley Brown said she didn't know what to expect when Young took over ahead of last season, but returning as a sophomore, she said the team knows Young's expectations.

Central returns six sophomores and introduce eight freshmen to collegiate volleyball. Among the returners are Brown, Josie Richards and Kamryn Chohon.

Brown led the Raiders with 384 kills and Richards was fourth with 268. In total, Central returns five of its top seven killers from last season.

"Ashley Brown was an offensive threat for us, but I think people sometimes miss what a good back row player she is. She's really just blossomed in the offseason even more, got a little stronger, a little quicker and jumping well," Young said. "I always think Josie (Richards) is kind of our coach on the court and the voice of reason all the time. She has really good perspective and great perception of her teammates. She does a lot of the little things that probably go unnoticed in the stat sheet."

Chohon is back as the setter. The Scotus Central Catholic graduate posted 1,305 assists last season.

"It's nice to have them back because they can lead and push the freshmen coming to work and all that stuff, so it's nice to have them because they know what I like to set and they can help and encourage the freshmen coming in," Chohon said.

Among the Raider freshmen are Lakeview graduates Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera. Young said Kucera and fellow freshman Chelsea Fisher told her no multiple times before signing with Central. In Fisher's case, she didn't commit to the program until the final week of July.

"Just adds to our depth and some of the things we can do, so it's kind of a fun team. Maybe some unexpected things that came to be, but we're all supposed to be where we're supposed to be," Young said. "They came to this program for a reason and we're just going to embrace it."

Young said the freshmen have brought good energy and she thinks by midseason, they can be really strong.

"They have a lot of good skill. They've come from a lot of different programs," Brown said. "I think they're all just so talented. They bring different things to the team."

The Raiders split their first two matches of the season Saturday in Beatrice. They dropped a five-setter to Colby Community College 30-28, 18-25, 19-25, 25-19 and 7-15. Brown killed 17 points and dug 13 shots. Chohon assisted 45 points to go with 13 digs.

In the second game of the day, Central swept Cloud County Community College 30-28, 25-23, 25-22. Brown's 17 kills and Kennedi Branigan's 13 kills led the attack. Chohon, Brown and Richards all dug at least 10 shots.

Central will play in its home opener Wednesday against Morningside JV. It hopes it plays well into November.

"Another goal is region champs and once we get that, we are going to go to nationals," Brown said. "That's the goal."