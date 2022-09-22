Central volleyball snaps skid with wins over North Platte, Southeast

Central Community College (CCC) volleyball picked up its second straight win Wednesday defeating Southeast Community College in straight sets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-23.

Ashley Brown led the Raiders with 12 kills and 11 digs. Kennedi Branigan spiked six kills and Mallori Kucera ended the night with five. Katee Korte, Chelsea Fisher and Abby Elstermeier recorded four kills each as Kamryn Chohon tallied 38 assists.

Josie Richards joined Brown with 11 digs on the defensive end. Jill Kelly posted 10 digs and Chohon finished with six.

On Sept. 14, CCC ended its six-match losing streak with a four-set win over North Platte Community College. After dropping the first set 20-25, the Raiders closed out the match with set wins of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-21.

Morgan Juranek and Korte led the Raiders with 10 kills each. Branigan and Brown finished with seven and six kills, respectively.

Chohon led the team with 28 assists, 16 digs and three service aces. Brown recorded 11 digs and Allison Sander dug 10 balls.

On the season, Brown spiked a team-high 271 kills. Three freshmen follow Brown in kills in Branigan (185), Fisher (137) and Korte (113). Chohon is the primary setter for the Raiders with 666 assists. Richards assisted 109 kills to go with a team-high 30 service aces.

Five Raiders have dug at least 100 balls this season. Kelly is atop the leaderboard with 323 digs. Chohon recorded 269 digs and Brown posted 227. Richards and Sander have 227 and 192 digs, respectively."

The Raiders improved their record to 8-13. They'll compete on Friday and Saturday at the Cowley County Community College Invite in Arkansas City, Kansas.