Central volleyball swept by McCook

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball sophomores Devyn Erickson, Jordan Wegner and Miranda Summers didn't have the perfect send-off they hoped for after the Raiders fell 3-0 to McCook College on Saturday at home.

But head coach Abby Pollart was still proud of her veterans for all they had accomplished and everything they had overcome since everything about college sports changed in the last 12 months.

"It's a great group," Pollart said in a press release. "I'm honored that they are Raiders and that I got to work with them. You couldn't ask for a better three kids to stick with you for your first two years as a head coach. Those three have been our rocks all year and led the freshman group from start to finish. I love them to death."

The match itself did not go as well as Central would have hoped. The Raiders were swept by the Indians 25-17, 27-25 and 25-13.

Emily Otten led the team with 10 kills, Chloe Odbert set up 23 assists. Erickson and Otten each recorded 10 digs, and Wegner blocked three shots.

"We did some really good things throughout, but we have got to put it together from start to finish," Pollart said. "We have got to start strong and finish strong and deal with some of the lulls in the middle."