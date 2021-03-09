Central women drop two

Central Community College women's basketball dropped two games on Friday and Saturday, losing to North Platte Community College 70-59 on Friday and McCook Community College 61-49 the next day.

Central was held to one field goal over the final five minutes in the loss to North Platte. The Knights led by 10 with 3:55 remaining when Brittney Veik hit the final Raider shot of the night. It turned into a 14-point deficit with 90 seconds remaining.

Allanah Beller led Central with 21 points while Bailey Keller had 10. The Raiders gave up 57% shooting while only hitting 36% of their shots and attempting 35 of 44 from beyond the 3-point line.

"I thought the team did a good job of fighting until the end," coach Billy Perkins said in a release. "We just didn't do a good job of handling their pressure."

The Raiders started hot against the Indians the following afternoon and led 16-4 after the first quarter. Central extended its lead to 23-6 at the 7:30 mark of the second quarter on a 3 by Bailey Lehr.

McCook started to crawl back into it and closed the gap to seven by halftime and two by the end of the third. The Indians then went on a 19-5 run in the fourth to seize control.