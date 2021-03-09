Central women drop two

Central Community College women's basketball dropped two games on Friday and Saturday, losing to North Platte Community College 70-59 on Friday and McCook Community College 61-49 the next day.
Central was held to one field goal over the final five minutes in the loss to North Platte. The Knights led by 10 with 3:55 remaining when Brittney Veik hit the final Raider shot of the night. It turned into a 14-point deficit with 90 seconds remaining.
Allanah Beller led Central with 21 points while Bailey Keller had 10. The Raiders gave up 57% shooting while only hitting 36% of their shots and attempting 35 of 44 from beyond the 3-point line.
"I thought the team did a good job of fighting until the end," coach Billy Perkins said in a release. "We just didn't do a good job of handling their pressure."
The Raiders started hot against the Indians the following afternoon and led 16-4 after the first quarter. Central extended its lead to 23-6 at the 7:30 mark of the second quarter on a 3 by Bailey Lehr.
McCook started to crawl back into it and closed the gap to seven by halftime and two by the end of the third. The Indians then went on a 19-5 run in the fourth to seize control.
McCook took the lead for good about one minute into the fourth and held the Raiders to five points in the frame.
"I am very proud of our team's effort," Perkins said. "We played physical and had great effort."
Lehr led the Raiders in scoring and rebounding with 22 points and eight boards.
The Raiders have lost eight in a row and are now 3-12 on the season. They return to the court at Northeast Junior College in Sterling, Colorado on Thursday.
