Central women excited for second half

Looking at the record, break couldn't have come at a better time for the Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball team.

The Raiders broke for the semester break at 6-6 but also having started 5-1. They lost four in a row before an upset over Kansas City then lost to Lamar by 18 in the last game of the first half.

It would seem that some time away from the court, from the game, and from one another, is well in order. Appearances, though, can be deceiving.

As coach Billy Perkins talked about his team from next to a hotel pool as he and the family made their way down to Texas for the break, his mind was already on returning to Columbus. The losses, he said, forced moments of growth that the Raiders will capitalize on as they try and make a run at a regional title.

"I'm really excited to get these girls back and see what happens. I'm so ready to get them back in January and see how they perform," he said. " … Those were a very valuable learning experience for the girls. When we're back in those situations we'll be better off."

Central dropped its first game of the year Nov. 2 on the road against the Hastings JV due in large part to depth. Several Raiders were unavailable due to disciplinary matters. Eventually, those that were in uniform ran out of gas.

But after that, Central rolled off wins over the Midland JV, Des Moines Area, Northeast, the Doane JV and Hesston (Kansas).

The skid started in a trip to Marshalltown that included a 67-50 loss to Iowa Lakes and a 65-56 setback to the hosts. Central returned home and dropped a 74-69 overtime game to McCook the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, fell to Iowa Lakes 67-63 five days later then had back-to-back games canceled.

The Raiders looked to have turned it around Dec. 10 in a win over No. 14 Kansas City but then lost the next day by 18 to Lamar.

A few bad quarters and late mistakes characterized the last few weeks. Central gave up a 25-9 third quarter to Iowa Lakes and a 21-5 third to Marshalltown. Against McCook, the Raiders had a breakaway layup with just over a minute to go to extend the lead but then missed. They also had the ball for the final shot in regulation but turned it over. They went cold in overtime and scored just two points.

Central gave up the final eight points to Iowa Lakes and saw a game it led by eight in the fourth quarter slip away. There were two chances to get back on track against Highland and Fort Scott at the SCC Holiday Classic in Beatrice the weekend of Dec. 3-4 but the event was canceled.

Central made the plays late when it returned to the court Dec. 10 for a 73-69 win over Kansas City. The Raiders fell behind in the final two minutes but made stops and hit free throws. The momentum stopped the next day when Lamar, like Iowa Lakes and Marshalltown just a few weeks earlier, had a big third quarter 29-15 and pulled away.

Yet, even with that final loss, Perkins was beginning to see his group recognizing situations better. Thus the excitement to return to competition next week.

"We have grown to learn how to fight and how to close games. Every gave we've played this year we've been competitive," he said. "It's not that anything goes wrong; it's freshmen making freshmen mistakes. Trying to play fast, sometimes that causes us to forget about clock management."

Perkins said the most consistent area, and the one that's seen the most regular growth has been on defense. The Raiders have held opponents under 70 points in 10 of the 12 games. Considering one of those other two was decided in overtime, it's more like 11 of 12.

Central is allowing teams to shoot just 35%, 24% from long range, is winning the rebounding battle by an average of over four boards and swipes away just under eight steals per contest.

Offensively, Central is scoring 64.4 points per game, hitting a 41%, 34% from the perimeter, grabbing just under 11 offensive rebounds per game and dishing out just over 11 assists. Those numbers all indicate a better scoring average, but the Raiders are also turning it over 18 times per game.

Better ball security in the second half could push that figure closer to 70. Perkins is confident it will happen because his team, regardless of the situation, has shown a togetherness that not every group can count on.

"I think the best thing about the improvement I've seen is the cohesiveness of our team on and off the court," he said. "A lot of times, they say that's not a big factor, but for us it's made us play better and fight through some games."

Brittney Veik leads the team with 16.5 points per game while Amy Mitchell (13.9) and Madisen Jelinek (10.5) also average in double figures. Jelinek is tops in shooting percentage at 53% and rebounds at 8.5 while Mitchell averages three assists and 2.5 steals.

Jelinek and Macey Thege have started every game. Julia Jurek and Veik have both started 10 or more.

There are 15 more regular season games on the schedule including a stretch of four in nine days to start the second half on Jan. 3. When Central returns it'll face three straight road games at Ellsworth (Iowa), North Platte and McCook.

Even during the recent stretch, Perkins said his bunch has never waivered. Everyone on the team expects the bumpy road of the first half to have given more than enough lessons to create a much more smoother ride starting next week.

"Part of it is just confidence in each other," Perkins said. "The girls have confidence in our coaching staff. They believe in what we do, on the court and off the court, our culture. Believing in each other is what a lot of it boils down to."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

