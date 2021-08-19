Central women look to navigate potentially difficult start

Results the first couple weeks of the season may not be the most encouraging for Central women's soccer. A rash of injuries have hit the team and cut the number of available players on the original 21-player roster nearly in half.
None of the current bumps and bruises are expected to affect the team long term. But trying to put a squad together that's quite different than what coach Jamie Bennett originally planned for has been difficult.
Add in that the Raiders play three NJCAA Division I teams and the No. 10 team in Division II before the end of August and Central certainly has its hands full.
Once everyone is back and healthy, Bennet is optimistic about what the group can turn into.
"I really like the girls that we have, but we're battling some injuries. The other day in practice we had half of the girls unable to participate. When you've only got 21 girls that hurts," Bennett said before training on Wednesday. "...It's going to be a struggle the first couple of weeks, but once we get them back I think we'll be able to do pretty well."
Bennett said the nature of the injuries have been muscle pulls, muscle strains and other non-contact type issues. Whether it's been simply bad luck, adjusting to a more rigorous college training schedule or a quick turnaround from the spring season he can't say. Thankfully, it's only been minor problems with a short recovery time.
But with several players on the shelf, Central will have to navigate a four-game schedule that starts Thursday with NJCAA Division I Northeastern Junior College, continues the next day against Division I Western Nebraska, includes a road trip to Division II No. 10 Northeast (Norfolk) on Aug. 25 then comes back home Aug. 28 for Division I Garden City.
It would be a challenge even if the group was 100%, but when it is, Bennett sees potential, Regional championship-type potential.
Central lost in the Region semifinals last spring as the three seed in a match that came down to the 10th round of the shootout. Despite a 2-7-1 mark, the Raiders were right there.
There were also offensively inept. Most matches, Bennett said, included the strategy "play defense and hope." Central never gave up more than three goals in a game but also scored just one time - a 2-1 loss to Southeast.
In the months since then, there was an effort to make up for that lack of attack. When Central is back to full strength, Bennett believes that will reveal itself.
"We lacked a true forward last year due to injury and COVID. This year we've got three players that could all step into those positions," he said. "I think we're going to be able to put more of an offensive threat out there."
Those three are Rylee Eschliman from Grand Island Northwest, Hali Eddy out of Kansas and Hannah Beach from Lincoln Northeast.
Central targeted two offensive playmakers for last season that never made it on the field. One tore her ACL 30 seconds into the first scrimmage. The other didn't get to Columbus because of COVID.
There are seven others that remain from that squad in their second, and for some, third year. The rest of the group is made up of 14 rookies.
How everyone comes together, and whether or not the scoring actually comes around may not be determined for a month until injured players return. But in the meantime, and even without injuries, defense should remain a strength.
"The back line and the defensive midfield will be strong again for us. We're breaking in a new goalie, and she's doing a great job for us, but we're going to rely on our back line to keep as much pressure off her as possible," Bennett said. "Defense is definitely going to be a strong point due to the fact we have five girls that have started at some point in their careers."
Even just a little extra scoring, the Raiders say, could make a huge difference. For a defender like Bella Beltran, who started in six games last year and was a part of that experienced back line, she's ready to be on the attack instead of constantly cleaning up her own end.
"We didn't have a lot of offense in the spring. We were a defensive team," she said. "We have more offensive players this year. I'm really excited to see what they can do."
