Central women look to navigate potentially difficult start

Central targeted two offensive playmakers for last season that never made it on the field. One tore her ACL 30 seconds into the first scrimmage. The other didn't get to Columbus because of COVID.

There are seven others that remain from that squad in their second, and for some, third year. The rest of the group is made up of 14 rookies.

How everyone comes together, and whether or not the scoring actually comes around may not be determined for a month until injured players return. But in the meantime, and even without injuries, defense should remain a strength.

"The back line and the defensive midfield will be strong again for us. We're breaking in a new goalie, and she's doing a great job for us, but we're going to rely on our back line to keep as much pressure off her as possible," Bennett said. "Defense is definitely going to be a strong point due to the fact we have five girls that have started at some point in their careers."

Even just a little extra scoring, the Raiders say, could make a huge difference. For a defender like Bella Beltran, who started in six games last year and was a part of that experienced back line, she's ready to be on the attack instead of constantly cleaning up her own end.