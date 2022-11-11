Central women's basketball grinds out win over York JV

Central Community College women's basketball kept its undefeated home record intact on Thursday, defeating York University JV 74-61.

The Raiders dominated the first half leading 35-18 at halftime. In the second half, they weathered a York push as it cut the deficit to 47-43 right before the end of the third quarter.

Central fended off the Panthers in the fourth quarter, shooting 59% in the frame and 8-for-15 from the free throw line to earn the double-digit win.

"I thought we started out the game really strong. Got some easy buckets in transition. Second quarter, didn't score quite as much," Raiders head coach Kasi Stoltz said. "After halftime, we came out and got in some foul trouble but we got the lead back and kind of maintained it and finished the game with some big buckets and free throws."

Nikie Nelson, Madisen Jelinek and Amy Mitchell ended the game in double-figures. Nelson scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds. Jelinek posted her third double-double of the season Thursday with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Mitchell finished with 13 points.

"I thought my team played really well," Jelinek said. "I thought we had a few hiccups in the second and third quarters, but I'm proud of all of us for sticking with it and grinding it out in the fourth quarter."

The Raiders scored about a third of their points in the first quarter outscoring York 25-11. They made 10 of their 17 shots with Jelinek and Mitchell combining for 16 points.

Thanks to their defense, Central nearly doubled up the Panthers in the first half as it held them to 7-for-25 from the field.

In the third quarter, York made its run and won the third quarter 25-15. After shooting 8-of-15 from the floor, Allie Neujahr knocked down a three-pointer to increase the lead to seven points entering the final 10 minutes. That trey jumpstarted a 17-6 run to put the game out of reach.

"I thought we got the ball to the rim and got it up the court, pushed the pace, made some layups, which always helps. We offensive rebounded like crazy. I think that helps," Stoltz said. "We turned it over too much, got a little sloppy with the pressure, but at the end we handled it when we needed to."

Stoltz said she was proud of the team for grinding out the finish of the game.

"A lot fouls slowed down the game, but I thought our kids handled it for the most part," she said. "We looked to get it down the court and then kind of waste some clock. When we had opportunities to score 2-on-1, we did and finished. I'm proud of how they finished the game and really grinded one out."

Jelinek and Mitchell have stepped into big roles as among four sophomores on the roster. Last year, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points per game and Jelinek recorded 11.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Through five games this season, Mitchell has scored at least 12 points in four of five games. Jelinek has boosted both of last year's averages with 14.8 points per game and 11.4 rebounds.

"Having those two has been great. They're very good at what they do. Madi (Jelinsek) is so athletic. She can finish and she can jump," Stoltz said. "Amy's (Mitchell) got really good ballhandling skills and just their leadership. Madi's really good of bringing the team together. Amy always seems to get us a bucket or make a play when we need late."

Jelinek described her comfort level playing college basketball now with a year under her belt.

"I feel this year I am just more confident," Jelinek said. "I have a lot I want to prove on the court, so I'm in the gym, I'm working hard. I just want to be the best person that I can be on the court."

CCC features seven freshmen on the roster including guards Nelson, Neujahr, Desiray Diaz, Makenna Pelster and Alyssa Reardon. Sasha Perrin is the lone freshman forward behind Jelinek, Morgan Juranek and Nyamiri Blair.

"When I first came, I had high hopes for the freshmen. They haven't disappointed. Nikie's (Nelson) been really good as of late. She can shoot, she can post, she's really smart. Des (Diaz), our point guard, she's usually pretty good with the ball and she's been making better decisions," Stoltz said. "When she makes threes, she's good. We got Alyssa (Reardon). She can make threes. If she gets hot, she can be good. That whole group has been really what I expected and I think they can be even better."

The Raiders improved to 3-2 on the season following Thursday's win. Stoltz is in her first season as the CCC women's basketball head coach after serving as an assistant at Midland University. She assessed how the transition's been going so far.

"A lot of new people. I only have three returners, so we're all kind of learning. It's kind of nice because we're all starting something new," Stoltz said. "I'm really figuring who does what well and kind of put them in good spots and what they can be efficient at and using what they can do and using their talents to help our team."

Jelinek described Stoltz as a laidback coach, giving freedom to the players to do what they do best.

"I'm really proud of all the offensive movement that we have," Jelinek said. "Man-to-man defense, we've improved on. Our 2-3, we've improved on. I'm just really proud of the team."

Central finished last season 11-12 and lost to North Platte Community College in the Region IX championship game. Jelinek says the goal is to reclaim the region title it won in 2020.

"For them, it's kind of one game at a time," Stoltz said. "I told them we want to get better each game, but ultimately I think this team has big goals and winning our region and being the top seed and hopefully hosting here when it counts."