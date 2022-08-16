Central women's soccer add speed in search of more goals

The Central Community College women's soccer has put last year's tough season in the rearview mirror as it enters 2022 with added depth and speed. Last season, the Raiders struggled to find consistency due to injuries and illness and went 2-14.

Head coach Jamie Bennett said the preseason has gone well and likes what the players are bringing so far.

"We've had some soreness, the things you expect in the preseason, but we're working through a lot of things," Bennett said. "Our freshmen coming in are probably the best group of freshmen we've had and I'm excited to get going."

Bennett said the freshmen group's soccer IQ is what's standing out to him most. He added that it's better than what they've had in the past.

"They just get the game," Bennett said. "I just think they bring a calmness when they're on the ball, they know what to do when they have the ball, they know where to run and we may start eight or nine freshmen at a time this year."

That deeper bench will allow players to stay in their most comfortable positions, defender Katty Tercero said.

"We've battled a lot of injuries, so this year having a deeper bench and not having as many injuries will definitely help," forward Hali Eddy said. "Last year, we had no subs some games or we had one, so we were just playing with what we had or canceling games because we didn't have players. Having a deeper bench will definitely help us,"

The Raiders are looking for more goals this season. Of the 13 they scored last season, five came from sophomore Rylee Eschliman. Bennett attributed some of the scoring woes to a weak midfield.

"We didn't have a lot of players that can create space for the attacking players and this year, I feel we've got that. We've got a lot of speed up top. Rylee Eschliman led us last year. I would anticipate she's going to be up there. Steph Adby from England as a transfer from another junior college and she had six or seven at her last college, so hopefully she can get some going," Bennett said. "Lucia Kreysing is from Germany and she's just got a knack for the goal when she gets in there. I hope there's a lot of others that I didn't mention that can do stuff as well."

Bennett also sees Eddy providing some offense as the team's attacking midfielder. Last season, she scored one goal.

"Hali Eddy is another one we expect a lot of," she said. "She's our attacking midfielder and she's really grown into that role over the last 12 months and I'm excited to see her put it into play once the season starts."

Tercero will lead an athletic backline for the Raiders in front of sophomore goalkeeper Natalie Crouse, who started 12 games last year. The third-year defender is the glue that holds the backline together.

"Katty Tercero is our team captain. She's obviously not the tallest, biggest person that we have but she plays like she is," Bennett said. "I expect her to be somebody that goes out and works hard every day and keeps the team focused, keeps the team on track and keeps the team going."

"We've got probably the most athletic defense we've had. I think the last few years, we've had one or two backs were really solid and then the other two weren't as good as we were hoping for," Bennett said. "This year, I think we got five players who can all play on the backline. They're just so much more athletic and tough on the ball."

Eddy said it'll be key for the Raiders to keep coming out to practice, working hard and not being satisfied.

"I think that if we start the season good, hopefully not being content with that," Eddy said. "Just keep wanting more and keeping hungry for more and not settling for just winning at the beginning."

Health, Bennett said, is the No. 1 key for success. He also added that it'll be important for the players to deal with adversity, something they didn't handle well last season.

"People are going to make mistakes, people are going to miss an easy goal. People are going to let one go that they shouldn't and it's how we handle that," Bennett said. "Last year, I think we kind of gave up at times but I'm hoping this year that's not the case and my gut tells me that this group of players won't let that happen."