Chinander wise to emphasize energy on 'D'

Nebraska allowed 5.7 yards per rush in Big Ten play last season. It should improve on that number, drastically. It can't get worse, right? This year has been strange enough already.

But, yes, Chinander is right. Good defense is largely about energy. Lots of it. It's about rallying to the ball and tackling with authority. It'll be more of a challenge in the quiet. The San Diego Chargers recently needed a late stop against the Kansas Chiefs. The Chargers were at home. Their defense desperately needed a lift from the crowd. It wasn't there.

The Chiefs marched down the field. Made it look easy.

In the major colleges, teams are averaging 30.48 points, which is higher than the record of 30. They're often making it look easy.

The quiet has something to do with it. Has to.

Which is why Chinander is chasing defenders around in practice and bringing his own noise. But he's on target when he says good teams are led by coaches, and great ones are led by players. Nebraska's veteran defenders will be critical when it comes to bringing energy. Ben Stille has to bring it daily. Same goes for Will Honas, Collin Miller, Dicaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and JoJo Domann. This defense has plenty of veterans. It should have plenty of juice.