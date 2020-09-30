Chinander wise to emphasize energy on 'D'

You can hear the quiet.
Football fans know what I'm talking about. It's striking. Sort of spooky.
During a pandemic, with a limited amount or no fans in stadiums across the country, the quiet is profound.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander had that quiet in mind Tuesday as he fielded questions from reporters during a Zoom session. He'll address the subject of stadium silence with his players more as the Oct. 24 opener at sixth-ranked Ohio State draws closer.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with reporters during a news conference Tuesday.
"We haven't stressed it to them as much yet, but when we get to the Big Ten season, we're going to go into Memorial Stadium and there's going to be whatever they let us have — zero to 500 people," Chinander said.
Same goes for all Big Ten stadiums. That's the edict from conference leadership, reasonable or not.
The season will be quiet, sometimes disconcertingly so. It'll feel like a game at Purdue when Darrell Hazell was the head coach (2013-16). Only quieter.
"It's going to be, 'Bring your own juice, bring your own energy,'" Chinander said.
Nebraska's defense hasn't consistently done enough of that since, oh, about 2010.
Which brings us to 2020. It's been a bizarre and uncomfortable year in too many ways to count. But, yes, it's an important year for Chinander. Pandemic or not, Nebraska fans long for improvement in the program. Pandemic or not, a team can still play hard-nosed football. You're seeing it around the country. A kid can still tackle on Saturday if he puts his mind to it. A defense can still rally to the ball.
Nebraska allowed 5.7 yards per rush in Big Ten play last season. It should improve on that number, drastically. It can't get worse, right? This year has been strange enough already.
But, yes, Chinander is right. Good defense is largely about energy. Lots of it. It's about rallying to the ball and tackling with authority. It'll be more of a challenge in the quiet. The San Diego Chargers recently needed a late stop against the Kansas Chiefs. The Chargers were at home. Their defense desperately needed a lift from the crowd. It wasn't there.
The Chiefs marched down the field. Made it look easy.
In the major colleges, teams are averaging 30.48 points, which is higher than the record of 30. They're often making it look easy.
The quiet has something to do with it. Has to.
Which is why Chinander is chasing defenders around in practice and bringing his own noise. But he's on target when he says good teams are led by coaches, and great ones are led by players. Nebraska's veteran defenders will be critical when it comes to bringing energy. Ben Stille has to bring it daily. Same goes for Will Honas, Collin Miller, Dicaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and JoJo Domann. This defense has plenty of veterans. It should have plenty of juice.
If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope it's a defense that's frank in its assessment of last season, particularly as it applies to run defense. If the Huskers allow 5.7 yards per carry in their first four games, there's no way they'll come out of it better than 1-3. At that point, fan pressure on Chinander would be palpable, pandemic or not.
Bottom line, Nebraska has to be more physical. That's obvious. But it hasn't practiced or played in full pads since November. That could change this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday, if the Big Ten's COVID-19 testing protocols are in place at every school.
Granted, everyone in the Big Ten is in the same fix in terms of pandemic-related practice challenges. But some teams need to toughen up more than others. When a defense allows 5.7 yards per carry in league play, its toughness is going to be scrutinized. That area has to be emphasized.
Along those lines, Chinander noted how much coaching has had to be done in Zoom sessions since April. It's not ideal. It's no way to teach tackling. Which makes the coming weeks of practice all the more important. I'm no Bill Parcells, but I'm assuming Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is going to dial up plenty of downhill runs to prepare Chinander's crew for rugged tasks ahead.
If you're an NU coach, you don't want Ohio State and Wisconsin's powerful running games to be a shock to your team's system. Ohio State led the Big Ten in rushing last season, Wisconsin was second, and Penn State fourth. UW often plays with a fullback. The Badgers' downhill running attack is serious business.
The Buckeyes are more balanced, but they still can jam it down a defense's throat.
"We're ready to strike and win — win at the point of attack," said Domann, an outside linebacker. "Our front seven, we have to win the box to allow the game to open up."
Striking and winning "is the essence of ball," he said.
Playing with energy and attitude also is a hallmark of great defense. Chinander understands what goes into great defense. He verbalizes it well. But Nebraska fans want to see it on the field.
"I want the guys to have fun out there," he said. "I want to be demanding. I want to be full speed. I want to get everything we can out of the defense. But I want to have fun. Football is a fun game."
It's especially fun when a defense is playing quickly and intelligently, and the crowd is roaring.
Wait, never mind the last part.
"We have to feed off each other's energy," Chinander said.
This season as much as ever.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!